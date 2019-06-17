More Sports:

June 17, 2019

Allen Iverson salutes Warriors after devastating injuries to Durant, Thompson

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Warriors
Allen Iverson DeSean Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson cheered on the Sixers during the NBA Playoffs. While Raptors went on to win a championship, Iverson said he was pulling for the Golden State Warriors to continue their dynasty.

The Toronto Raptors celebrated Canada's first NBA championship with a well-deserved parade on Monday, but former Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson has his mind on the hobbled Golden State Warriors.

In the wake of last week's clinching Game 6 — the last game to be played at Oakland's Oracle Arena — Iverson took to Instagram to show appreciation for the juggernaut the Warriors have been.

Golden State's key free agents, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, are slated to miss all or most of next season with a ruptured Achilles and a torn ACL, respectively. Those injuries are expected to have ramifications that trickle down through the rest of the NBA as free agency gets underway in July.

Iverson has been an admirer of the Warriors for a while, telling star guard Stephen Curry that he ranks in Iverson's "top 5" greatest players in NBA history.

In Philadelphia, Iverson has been a mainstay in the Sixers organization and a big supporter of young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, as well as pending free agent Jimmy Butler.

As much as it's a breath of fresh air not to automatically pencil the Warriors into the Finals from the Western Conference, Iverson is right to point out that they've been a team worth honoring. Their brand of dominance, if it disappears, will be missed.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Warriors California Kevin Durant Klay thompson Allen Iverson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved