Jay Wright, Villanova congratulate Kyle Lowry on NBA title with Raptors

Former Villanova star and veteran NBA point guard Kyle Lowry finally got the NBA championship he and the Toronto Raptors deserved on Thursday night.

Years of crushing defeat at the hands of LeBron James-led teams had reduced the Raptors to an Eastern Conference afterthought — great in the regular season, soft in the playoffs.

Few players felt the sting of this perception more intensely than Lowry, who struggled to live up to his All-Star billing in previous postseasons.