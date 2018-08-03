More Health:

August 03, 2018

Almond milk recalled because it might contain real milk

Over 145,000 half-gallon cartons of the affected milk were shipped

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Illness
Almond Breeze Contributed image/FDA

.

Very few people have ever claimed to confuse an almond with a cow, for good reason.

But the FDA announced Thursday that HP Hood LLC, the parent company of Blue Diamond Growers, is recalling half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because it may contain actual milk. The FDA said the products affected will have a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

The inherent risk is obvious: People who have allergies or severe sensitivities to milk could have serious allergic reactions if they consume the products under the pretense of their almond milk being free of real dairy.

So far, the FDA said there has been just one report of an allergic reaction.

The FDA said over 145,000 half-gallon cartons of the affected milk were shipped to store shelves in 28 states across the country, including Pennsylvania. and New Jersey.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @@adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Illness Pennsylvania New Jersey Milk Almonds Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five players who have impressed through the first week of Eagles training camp
080318DarrenSproles

Crime

Police: Pennsylvania babysitters tortured four children, forced girls to drink urine
Bradford County babysitters

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins grew up trying to be like Eagles' Brian Dawkins – and, boy, has he succeeded
080218_Malcolm-Jenkins_PV

Lawsuits

Cyclist sues Center City hotel and its valet parking manager to stop blocking bike lane
08012018_Fairfield_13thStreet_JT

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden
PHISH federal donuts

Food & Drink

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home
Watermelon cocktail

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.