More Health:

December 21, 2018

Two major things you can do to lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Alzheimer's
10092018_brain_Flickr digitalbob8/via Flickr Creative Commons

.

An estimated 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and yet there isn't a successful treatment for the disease. Further, two of the most common medications for the progressive brain disease were found to not help, but worsen brain function in a recent study.

As a refresher, Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. 

While we don’t have the convenience of a pill to “treat” the disease, there are still plenty of ways to help keep the brain strong, Dr. David Perlmutter, a board-certified neurologist with more than 30 years of clinical practice, told Men’s Health.

RELATED READ: Drug overdoses and suicide driving decline in U.S. life expectancy

Here are two elements of Perlmutter’s tried-and-true method for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease for himself and patients alike, from Men's Health:

Eating few carbs, lots of healthy fat. Our dietary choices are hugely influential in our overall health, and perhaps nowhere else is this as evident as it relates to brain health. I limit my net carbs to around 30 to 50 g a day, and add in a lot of terrific fat in the form of extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds, and wild fish. I also supplement with the omega-3, DHA, 1000mg each day, as well as MCT oil, 1-2 tablespoons daily. This diet, along with the MCT oil, helps to create ketones, a specific type of fat that’s extremely beneficial for brain function and protection.

Working out daily. Sure, we know that exercise is good for us and generally makes us feel good, but the extensive literature relating to higher levels of exercise to reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease makes it clear that this is a lifestyle choice too good to turn down. So, I do at least 30 minutes of aerobic activity every day, including running, using an elliptical machine, or biking. Resistance training is also very important, and while I do favor free weights, I certainly spend plenty of time using machines as well. Finally, although I can’t specifically relate stretching to directly reducing Alzheimer’s risk, stretching can help reduce your risk of injury and therefore will help prevent you from getting sidetracked from your exercise program.

Perlmutter, who lost his father to the disease, gives some additional advice on his web site, including to get 15-20 minutes of daily aerobic exercise to activate the DNA in your genome that codes for the production of BDNF, or brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which essentially the “growth hormone” of the brain.

Of course, there are things you can get wrong in your fight against Alzheimer’s, too. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic revealed that deriving most of dietary calories from carbohydrates was associated with an 89 percent increased risk for either mild cognitive impairment, or full-blown dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests eating a healthy diet, staying socially active, avoiding tobacco and excess alcohol, and exercising both the body and mind.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Alzheimer's United States Diseases Brain Health Illnesses Mental Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' 2018 rookie class is small, but promising
122018DallasGoedert

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Eagles

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved