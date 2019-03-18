Amazon releases Meek Mill docuseries teaser for '#FreeMeek'

Meek Mill and Amazon released a trailer over the weekend for the rapper's upcoming docuseries "#FreeMeek."

The series, which will be available to stream through Amazon Prime and was executive produced by Jay-Z, follows the North Philly rapper's journey through the criminal justice system. It will also give fans an inside look at Meek's life and career during the last year as he rose from critically acclaimed performer to social justice activist.

"I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America," Mill says in the trailer. "This is real life."

"#FreeMeek" will be six parts and released sometime this summer.

"'#FreeMeek' explores my life and the flaws in the criminal justice system that have haunted me and others like me," the rapper tweeted Sunday.

Meek first released the preview during one of his sold-out performances at The Met during Meek Mill Weekend.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.