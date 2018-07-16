Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash

July 16, 2018
At 3 p.m. eastern time on Monday, Amazon Prime members had their devices at the ready to snag the best deals the online retailer had to offer. Instead of deals, they got dogs.
That's because Amazon's website crashed shortly after 3 p.m, when reports of issues with the site skyrocketed on DownDetector.com. Users on the desktop and mobile sites received error messages displaying various dog breeds.
So @amazon this is what has happened for the past 20 minutes when I try to browse your #PrimeDay2018 deals... pic.twitter.com/KxgeXPGAOc— Pat McMahon (@OnAirPat) July 16, 2018
amazon down on prime day heellpp #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/IQRpr72iDw— Lisa Scherzer (@lisascherzer) July 16, 2018
Bad news: Amazon seems to be crashing from demand for Prime Day sales. Good news: Amazon's error page is amazing. pic.twitter.com/lhUcipHTZX— Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) July 16, 2018
amazon is crashing on prime day but at least there are dogs pic.twitter.com/jEwVlwPyLG— Polly Mosendz (@polly) July 16, 2018
Why are "down" and "dogs" some of the top words in social conversation about #PrimeDay? @Amazon's site crashed and the error page has cute dogs pic.twitter.com/uje8qRs1ap— Crimson Hexagon (@CrimsonHexagon) July 16, 2018
#PrimeDay2018 Amazon using cute dogs to control people’s rage when the website won’t work lmao #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/sraTzPZdDZ— eRN (@iznir3) July 16, 2018
Ha!! 4 mins in and Amazon has crashed... but they have pretty cute dogs #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/8eUMcZDiGN— Bobi Jo (@nate_dawgsmom) July 16, 2018
Some discount shoppers decided to make light of the situation by building on the whole dog theme.
Amazon’s website crashed, but at least the error page has a different dog each time it loads! 🐶 #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/fOmUu6w0Gi— Ryan (@TechnicallyWell) July 16, 2018
@amazon #PrimeDay. Going to the dogs? I have a sweet one that would like to be featured. @jenmomof_4 @kwilson95 @brosef_hayden @abigalewilsonn pic.twitter.com/mMlEjnRG8N— busydadof4 (@BusyDadof4) July 16, 2018
#Amazon This is Woodstock - he was a foster dog we decided we couldn’t live without. #primedayfail #utahrocks pic.twitter.com/k1zlG9LRDb— Amy Donaldson (@adonsports) July 16, 2018
Amazon making me hate dogs. Fix that shit. #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/UGAi6HXI9G— MsSassyPants (@leasielea) July 16, 2018
#Amazon. Here's Ringo the Dog. This picture seems appropriate for your site today. pic.twitter.com/LxqhX3r73i— Peri Kinder (@Perilynn) July 16, 2018
@amazon I would like to submit my dog to be featured on your website during #primeday #primedayfail #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/0lksuCjgqa— Eric Dolezar (@ericdolezar) July 16, 2018
Hey @amazon here is a picture of my #ChocolateLab so you can at least shuffle new dog pics while you fix your website and app 😉 #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/ftbYO5QCFJ— González 8️⃣ (@Beto_Gnzlz) July 16, 2018
@amazon wanna borrow my 3 dogs for your error page? Seams you’ve run out pic.twitter.com/BGiD06TcJZ— carol wittenhagen (@carol777777) July 16, 2018
So @amazon doesn’t own cute dogs. (Also, Americans are so easily distracted. Our website crashed. But look, a cute dog!) pic.twitter.com/8mEfrM1136— TaylorSwiftsOvenMitt (@OvenSwifts) July 16, 2018
Have you met the "pissed off that Amazon isn't working" dog? pic.twitter.com/wVfeHrRihW— Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) July 16, 2018
Am I the only one that had a dog doing this show up on while trying to buy from Amazon?#PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/oeeIh83UVz— binary cipher (@binarycipher) July 16, 2018
Others weren't so willing to let Amazon off the hook with the distraction of dogs pictures, taking the opportunity to point out that some of the company's European employees are in the midst of a labor struggle.
And...the @amazon website and APP is down. #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/H6nD2xk9Bj— Ana Lydia Monaco (@analydiamonaco) July 16, 2018
Don't buy anything from Amazon for #AmazonPrimeDay.— DAD SHOGGOTH👀👀 (@baphometadata) July 16, 2018
Respect the picket line. Don't be a scab. https://t.co/2bQUKs9VVA
#amazonprimeday has official started. Remember to boycott in #solidarity of the #AmazonStrike— Saje 👾🌈🤷♀️🌹 (@FundamentallyPi) July 16, 2018
Don't buy anything from @amazon
Don't even go to the website
Don't stream from prime
Don't listen to audible books
Solidarity means don't cross the picket lines✊✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻✊🏿🌹
Amazon sells software to ICE, advertises on Breitbart, carries NRATV, has 18% women among senior managers, directly stocks & sells 846 Trump brand products, and is owned by the world's richest man who refuses to give WaPo reporters raises. #AmazonPrimeDay— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 16, 2018
#AmazonPrimeDay so far pic.twitter.com/93NcObFSbP— Ashley Llamas (@ashley_llamas88) July 16, 2018
Amazon website right now #primeday #amazonprimeday pic.twitter.com/ylHXjN5ooY— Roopa Upadhya (@amroopaupadhya) July 16, 2018
Waiting patiently for #Amazon's website to be fixed. #AmazonPrimeDay pic.twitter.com/dQYvhXGFHU— Jessica Moore (@JessMoore31) July 16, 2018
Amazon decided to structure this year's Prime Day with a series of "lightning deals," or limited time offers that alternate throughout the course of the day. Given the way things started on Monday afternoon, shoppers may be in better position to strike when the issues are fully resolved. Until then, paying Prime members probably have Amazon in their dog house.
