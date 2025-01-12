More Health:

January 12, 2025

Children's jewelry sets sold on Amazon recalled due to lead, cadmium levels

Pennsylvania health officials advise parents to immediately dispose of the items, as exposure to the chemicals can be harmful to kids in particular.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
amazon jewelry recall Provided Image/Pennsylvania Department of Health

Children's jewelry sets sold by Amazon have been recalled due to dangerous levels of lead and cadmium.

Children's jewelry sets that were sold on Amazon have been recalled after being found to contain levels of lead and cadmium that exceed federal safety standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The three Yaomiao-branded sets that were recalled this month were sold exclusively through Amazon by the LordRoads retailer between January 2022 and March 2024. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects, according to the CPSC

MORE: Systane eye drops recalled due to potential fungal contamination

The recalled sets have between three and 12 pieces of jewelry each. The jewelry is silver-colored with multicolored gems shaped like unicorns, hearts, turtles, stars or rainbows with clouds. Each of the sets came packed individually in plastic bags inside a lavender box printed with "A Special Gift for the Charming You." The brand, "Yaomiao," was printed on the plastic wrap covering the box. Approximately 6,900 sets were sold in the U.S., according to CPSC.

The products may pose serious health hazards, especially to children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. In children, lead poisoning at low levels can make learning difficult, interfere with growth, harm hearing and delay development. Lead poisoning at high levels can cause coma, convulsions or even death.

Anyone who has the jewelry sets should dispose of the product immediately and contact LordRoads for a full refund, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

"Lead and cadmium are heavy metals that can be harmful if ingested and pose a significant risk to infant and child health," Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Debra Bogen said in a release. "This recall serves as an important reminder to parents and caregivers to get children routinely screened for lead exposure. Early identification of elevated lead levels in children can reduce the possible harms from lead exposure. These simple, routine screenings help prevent more serious harm to children’s development."

Parents or caregivers of kids that may have used the recalled jewelry should contact their children's health care provider to potentially get a blood lead test. No illnesses or injuries have yet been reported in relation to the jewelry sets, according to the CPSC.

Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon
Purchased - Doctor speaking with her patient in the office

Finding a primary care doctor

