Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'

April 23, 2019
Since more advance tickets for "Avengers: Endgame" have been sold than any other movie in history, theaters announced they'll extend their hours around the clock for the premiere weekend.
AMC theaters announced Monday it would keep some theaters open – and employees awake – 24 hours a day, starting on Thursday, April 25, for the premiere night and then through the rest of the weekend.
Some theaters will remain open for up to 96 consecutive hours to meet the high demand.
Across the country, 17 AMC locations will be open from Thursday until Sunday and 29 will run around the clock on Thursday and Friday. Another 18 will have all-night hours on either Thursday and Friday or Friday and Saturday, according to AMC.
In Philadelphia, the AMC Broadstreet 7, near Temple's campus, will begin showings for "Avengers" at 6 p.m. and continue until 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Eight of the 12 show times were sold out at that location, as of Tuesday morning. Through the rest of the weekend, the "Avengers: Endgame" will show at normal hours and several showtimes were already sold out by Tuesday.
At the AMC Cherry Hill 24, there will be 21 showings on Thursday between 6 p.m. and 1:45 a.m., although none were sold out or almost sold out on Tuesday.
The Hollywood Reporter reported the Disney and Marvel Studios film, its 22nd in the "Avengers" franchise, is likely to have the biggest opening of all time at the box office. Predictions are forecasting upwards of $900 million in ticket sales.
In addition to its high demand for showings, theaters are accounting for the film's length, which is over three hours long — the longest in Marvel history.
*it's oficially avengers endgame week*— fa̤☼ (@bingthisway) April 22, 2019
marvel stans: pic.twitter.com/dVey21IS2J
All y’all going to Avengers this weekend remember that movie theater employees are people too. Don’t be the person who makes a difficult situation worse because there’s a long line for popcorn or because they’re trying to keep you safe by checking bags.— Caleb Chung (@caleb11399) April 22, 2019
movie theater employees better be paid well this weekend if theaters plan on staying open 24 hours for avengers— Jasmine (@pricejasminee) April 23, 2019
As a former movie theater employee, and someone who has a lot of friends in the biz, please be kind and respectful to theater employees this weekend for #Avengers #Endgame Not only are they going to be insanely busy, but they don’t get paid enough to deal with assholes. Thank you— Sulfur 𖤐 Soul (@devenxjames) April 23, 2019
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.