Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'

Since more advance tickets for "Avengers: Endgame" have been sold than any other movie in history, theaters announced they'll extend their hours around the clock for the premiere weekend.

AMC theaters announced Monday it would keep some theaters open – and employees awake – 24 hours a day, starting on Thursday, April 25, for the premiere night and then through the rest of the weekend.

Some theaters will remain open for up to 96 consecutive hours to meet the high demand.

Across the country, 17 AMC locations will be open from Thursday until Sunday and 29 will run around the clock on Thursday and Friday. Another 18 will have all-night hours on either Thursday and Friday or Friday and Saturday, according to AMC.



In Philadelphia, the AMC Broadstreet 7, near Temple's campus, will begin showings for "Avengers" at 6 p.m. and continue until 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Eight of the 12 show times were sold out at that location, as of Tuesday morning. Through the rest of the weekend, the "Avengers: Endgame" will show at normal hours and several showtimes were already sold out by Tuesday.

At the AMC Cherry Hill 24, there will be 21 showings on Thursday between 6 p.m. and 1:45 a.m., although none were sold out or almost sold out on Tuesday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the Disney and Marvel Studios film, its 22nd in the "Avengers" franchise, is likely to have the biggest opening of all time at the box office. Predictions are forecasting upwards of $900 million in ticket sales.



In addition to its high demand for showings, theaters are accounting for the film's length, which is over three hours long — the longest in Marvel history.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.