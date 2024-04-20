More News:

April 20, 2024

American Airlines added nonstop flights to Brazil for Eagles season opener

Fans can book a trip to São Paolo Sept. 5 for the first Friday night opener in 50 years and return on Sept. 7.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
042024_American_Airlines_PHL.max-800x600.jpg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

This is the first time the airline is offering a direct option to South America in its history.

Starting Monday, fans can get their hands on a nonstop ticket to the Eagles season opener in Brazil, courtesy of American Airlines. 

The airline said it will be offering nonstop flights to the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) on Sept. 5 from the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and nonstop return flights on Sept. 7. The Eagles will play against the Green Bay Packers at the Corinthians Arena on Sept. 6 to kick off their regular season. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22. 

"Philadelphia's sports fans always travel to see their teams, all around the world. We're excited not only that American Airlines is getting fans to the game in Brazil...but also for the potential spark that this game travel ignites," said PHL CEO Atif Saeed in a statement. 

This flight is American Airline's first nonstop offering to South America. American Airline said it designated flight numbers AA215 and AA62 (Philly's area code and Jason Kelce's jersey number, respectfully) for the trip. American is an official partner with the Eagles and the airline that takes the team to away games in the regular season. 

American Airlines did not respond when asked about ticket prices, but normal tickets during those dates starts around $2,000 per person. At present, it's unclear if nonstop flights to Brazil will be a permanent offering from the airline. 

"American Airlines is proud to serve as the only carrier to offer the Philadelphia Eagles players and fans easy, convenient access to enjoy this unforgettable football experience," said Lakshman Amaranayaka, American's vice president of hub operations at PHL. "We take pride in continuing to grow our network from PHL." 

The Eagles were chosen to play in Brazil by the NFL, and it marks the league's first game in Brazil. It will also be the first opening game on a Friday in over 50 years, and officials are expecting a crowd as the arena seats 47,252 people. The Eagles last played the international circuit in 2018, when they won against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Fans can buy tickets online at aa.com or through the airline's mobile app. 

