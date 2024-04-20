Sapphira Cristál lost 'RuPaul's Drag Race' but won Philly's heart

April 20, 2024
During the Season 16 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Philly's Sapphira Cristál was asked what advice she would give her four-year-old self.
"You are full of love and it's something that you need to never lose. The evil that's gonna come to you, it's really just gonna be there to teach you a lesson," Cristál said. "You have parents who love you, who are going to instill things in you to make you always believe that you are a star."
MORE NEWS: Olde Kensington's the Ground Coffee is coming to Rittenhouse
The star-quality certainly rang true this season, both on-screen and off. Heading into last night's finale, Cristál was reportedly the favorite to win among Hollywood experts. She was ultimately named runner-up to fellow contestant Nymphia Wind, but not before she was named Miss Congeniality (alongside Xunami Muse) and delivered some impeccable final lip syncs.
Spoilers ahead! ⚠️ The top two battle it out for the CROWN to "Padam Padam" by @KylieMinogue! 👑 What'd you think? 👇 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/PDUBA6zpod— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2024
Sopran-OH she betta do! 🎶@sapphiracristal #TeamSapphira #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ipdquansEh— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2024
It was a solid finish to what's been a strong season from Cristál. The performer (and her six-octave vocal range), only landed in the bottom two once this season. She also won three episodes in a row, something never done before on the show.
The last six months have brought in a swarm of reality stars with Philly ties: Susan Noles from the Golden Bachelor, Joey Graziadei from the Bachelor and now Cristál. Only one, though, was recognized at City Hall earlier this week, when council members kicked off their weekly meeting on Thursday by honoring Cristál (and inspiring some Cristál for president/mayor internet campaigns).
Hey @sapphiracristal — you’re #1 in the hearts and minds of Philadelphians. Can’t wait to see what’s next. 💜🫡 🏳️🌈— Rue Landau (@Rue_Landau) April 20, 2024
Sapphira 2028 🇺🇸— Megami thee Stallion™️ (@MegamiNYC) April 18, 2024
Our Mother. Our President.
I’d vote for @sapphiracristal for any office. 🗳️ https://t.co/fcehSg6mpE
Eric Jaffe, another Philly drag queen, was also spotted in the crowd during the finale supporting Cristál and fans are already calling for their appearance as a contestant on the show next season. Jaffe also tweeted earlier this week about storming Broad Street in the style of the Eagles' Superbowl win should Cristál take the crown — we'll have to get 'em next time.
Now we need @theericjaffe on @RuPaulsDragRace https://t.co/4G48BLIzCB— JM🪩 (@JawnMike) April 19, 2024
New reaction pic just dropped #TeamSapphira pic.twitter.com/Zawfq9chxG— Penny Vahka (@ThePennyVahka) April 19, 2024
Should I raise my booking fee???— The Eric Jaffe (@theericjaffe) April 19, 2024