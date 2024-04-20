Sapphira Cristál lost 'RuPaul's Drag Race' but won Philly's heart

During the Season 16 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Philly's Sapphira Cristál was asked what advice she would give her four-year-old self.

"You are full of love and it's something that you need to never lose. The evil that's gonna come to you, it's really just gonna be there to teach you a lesson," Cristál said. "You have parents who love you, who are going to instill things in you to make you always believe that you are a star."

The star-quality certainly rang true this season, both on-screen and off. Heading into last night's finale, Cristál was reportedly the favorite to win among Hollywood experts. She was ultimately named runner-up to fellow contestant Nymphia Wind, but not before she was named Miss Congeniality (alongside Xunami Muse) and delivered some impeccable final lip syncs.

It was a solid finish to what's been a strong season from Cristál. The performer (and her six-octave vocal range), only landed in the bottom two once this season. She also won three episodes in a row, something never done before on the show.

The last six months have brought in a swarm of reality stars with Philly ties: Susan Noles from the Golden Bachelor, Joey Graziadei from the Bachelor and now Cristál. Only one, though, was recognized at City Hall earlier this week, when council members kicked off their weekly meeting on Thursday by honoring Cristál (and inspiring some Cristál for president/mayor internet campaigns).

Eric Jaffe, another Philly drag queen, was also spotted in the crowd during the finale supporting Cristál and fans are already calling for their appearance as a contestant on the show next season. Jaffe also tweeted earlier this week about storming Broad Street in the style of the Eagles' Superbowl win should Cristál take the crown — we'll have to get 'em next time.

Whatever the future holds for this Philly drag queen, we're proud to call her our own. Here's to you, Sapphira.