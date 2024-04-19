Olde Kensington's the Ground Coffee is coming to Rittenhouse

Fans of grabbing a coffee and taking a stroll through Rittenhouse Square will have a new option to get their pick-me-up with the opening of the second Ground Coffee location on Monday.

The Ground, which first opened in Olde Kensington in 2022, is a hybrid coffee shop, bubble tea cafe, and plant and gift store. Owners Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacos renovated an old sports bar at 120 S. 18th St., which will be double the size of their original space that's on the ground floor of the Gotham building. Doors open Monday, April 22.

Miller, who also opened DAPR Grooming Parlour across the street and designed Thrive Pilates and Yoga, said she and Kiriacoulacos wanted to pay homage to the 100-year-old building's architecture and woodwork.

"We didn't want to eliminate any of that as we refreshed the space, but certainly wanted to breathe new life into it and brighten it up and create something that we thought would add additional value to this little gem of Philly which is Rittenhouse Square."



The new, 1,500-square-foot space will include seating for 20 and additional spots outside in the warm months. Customers can choose from a locally roasted house blend known as "The Botanist," new bubble tea options, french pastries and breakfast sandwiches. They'll also be serving Croffles (a blend of a Belgian waffle and a French Croissant), ready-to-order and topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce or chocolate.

Fans will also find favorites like "The Nice," a dulce de leche latte, or their Cinnamon Toast Crunch latte made with homemade syrups. They're also adding new bubble tea options like Earl Grey, black milk tea and Thai milk tea. Shoppers can find tons of houseplants, gifts ideas and an Espresso martini kit in collaboration with liquor store BOTLD, located across the street.

"We want to bring our style of fun drinks, a place that makes you happy when you walk in or when you walk out with a fun drink," Kiriacoulacos said. "We're excited to have all of the plants and the guests and just be a really great gathering place."

Miller and Kiriacoulacos said they try to incorporate sustainability into their business. They source plants from local nurseries to reduce the carbon footprint, or sometimes grow them themselves, work with local roasters, compost the coffee beans and use plant-based straws and recycled cups.

After opening DAPR five years ago, Miller said she loved having a business in Rittenhouse and thought that the Ground could work well in the neighborhood.

"There's room for more businesses in Rittenhouse," she said. "Even though it's such a busy part of the city, there's still some empty storefronts and we're just excited to be able to take one of those brick and mortars that have been shuttered for a while and transform it into something new and bring additional energy to the neighborhood."

The Ground Coffee will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 2 p.m and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., though they plan to expand hours in the coming months.