April 19, 2024

Sapphira Cristál tries to win 'RuPaul's Drag Race' tonight; here's where to watch

The Philly drag queen is among the reality show's last 3 contestants. Several bars are hosting parties for the finale.

Time to grease those poles, Philly — the city's self-proclaimed crown jewel is going for a championship.

Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál is competing in the Season 16 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and her followers are eager to see her potentially take the crown. The show airs at 8 p.m. Friday on MTV.

Each season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" features drag performers competing in design, makeup, performance and comedy challenges. Judges evaluate their performances and usually eliminate a contestant every episode, until one is left to take a massive cash prize. The reality TV competition began in 2009. 

Sapphira won an unprecedented three straight maxi challenges, and has four wins throughout the season. City Council honored Sapphira on Thursday, and Hollywood experts favor the Philly queen to win the season. The winner will receive a $200,000 grand prize — and bragging rights, of course.

Several bars in the Gayborhood have been hosting "Drag Race" watch parties, and fans can expect the same for Friday's finale. Here are the hottest spots to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race" with a crowd:

Cockatoo

Cockatoo, at 208 S. 13th Street, is always a reliable and lively space for viewing parties. Every Friday, Philly drag queen Bev hosts "Drag Race" watch parties. A free drag show follows.

Franky Bradley's

With a stage on the second floor, this restaurant and bar at 1320 Chancellor St. is a prime location for a large viewing party. Drag queen Willam, a Philly native who competed in Season 4 of "Drag Race," will be at the viewing party. Performers Eric Jaffe (Sapphira's guest in the finale), Mz Peaches, Icon Ebony Fierce, Little Piece, Iris Spectre and Nirvana Noire make up the event's lengthy lineup. 

This is a ticketed event — $20 for general admission, so have cash at the door. Presale tickets are sold out.

Level Up Bar

The Black-owned Level Up Bar at 1330 Walnut St. holds "Drag Race" viewing parties every Friday hosted by drag queen Asia Monroe. The bar touts an "electric atmosphere" and a spacious venue. Admission is free, and the finale will air during the bar's happy hour.

Red Crest Kitchen

Red Crest Kitchen at 625 S. Sixth St. in Queen Village will feature drag queen Paula Deen-White and drag king Hannibal Lickher as the emcees of its watch party. The event is free, and performances will follow.

Woody's

The Gayborhood staple Woody's, at 202 S. 13th Street, is hosting a viewing party on the second floor. VinChelle will be the main host, and fellow queens Allyria Everlasting and Ophelia Hotass will also appear at the party. In addition to all of the festivities, Woody's will also have games and prizes for attendees.

