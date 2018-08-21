More News:

August 21, 2018

American Airlines adds new flights to Italy, other European destinations from PHL

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel American Airlines
Carroll - American Airlines airplane Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An American Airlines plane lands at the Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines is expanding its international network with new flight offerings out of Philadelphia International Airport to a handful of European destinations.

Starting next summer, American Airlines will add a total of nine new European routes to its offerings, four of which will be available out of Philadelphia.

In Philly, one of the airline's biggest hubs, flights will now be available to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Berlin, Germany; and Bologna, Italy. In addition to these cities, American Airlines also will begin offering daily summer flights to Edinburgh, Scotland from Philadelphia for the first time.

Service to Dublin, Ireland and Munich, Germany are being added at Dallas-Fort Worth, while Chicago is getting flights to Athens, Greece and Phoenix's offerings expand to include London. In Charlotte, daily year-round service to Munich will be added.

The new flights will function on a seasonal basis. Service starts between March and June and will last through September and into October, coinciding with peak summer travel season.

American Airlines services aren't expanding everywhere, however. Voyages to Asia have been cut back as the airline announced fewer days of service between Chicago and Shanghai. Flights between Tokyo and Chicago also has been reduced to three times a week.

Tickets for the new flights will go on sale Monday, Aug. 27.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel American Airlines Philadelphia Business Vacation PHL Scotland Europe Croatia Philadelphia International Airport Italy

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: It's only preseason, sure, but Eagles have shown they're far from perfect
082018_Foles-sacked_usat

Police

Bensalem police crack down on foul-mouthed biker kids blocking traffic
Bensalem Kids Bikes

Advertising

Public-art project reimagines 18 trashcans in Center City
Trash Can Art

NFL

Eagles coach Doug Pederson rejected doubter Mike Lombardi as book co-author
081918DougPederson

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Eagles

Eagles turn Redskins' trash into potential long-term find in Nate Sudfeld
081818NateSudfeld

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.