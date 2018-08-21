American Airlines adds new flights to Italy, other European destinations from PHL

American Airlines is expanding its international network with new flight offerings out of Philadelphia International Airport to a handful of European destinations.

Starting next summer, American Airlines will add a total of nine new European routes to its offerings, four of which will be available out of Philadelphia.

In Philly, one of the airline's biggest hubs, flights will now be available to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Berlin, Germany; and Bologna, Italy. In addition to these cities, American Airlines also will begin offering daily summer flights to Edinburgh, Scotland from Philadelphia for the first time.

Service to Dublin, Ireland and Munich, Germany are being added at Dallas-Fort Worth, while Chicago is getting flights to Athens, Greece and Phoenix's offerings expand to include London. In Charlotte, daily year-round service to Munich will be added.

The new flights will function on a seasonal basis. Service starts between March and June and will last through September and into October, coinciding with peak summer travel season.

American Airlines services aren't expanding everywhere, however. Voyages to Asia have been cut back as the airline announced fewer days of service between Chicago and Shanghai. Flights between Tokyo and Chicago also has been reduced to three times a week.

Tickets for the new flights will go on sale Monday, Aug. 27.

