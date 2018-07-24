More News:

July 24, 2018

Fuel was spilling out of an American Airlines aircraft wing at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday

American called it a "minor fuel spill"

Emily Rolen
A Los Angeles-bound flight at Philadelphia International Airport was delayed on Tuesday after fuel was reportedly pouring out of the American Airlines' plane before takeoff.

American Airlines confirmed to PhillyVoice the incident occurred, and called it a "minor fuel spill."

"A mechanical issue was encountered during the fueling process, which resulted in a minor fuel spill at the gate," the airline said in a statement.

The airline didn't release any further details about why the spill occurred as of 9:15 p.m., but said it may have been an issue with the fueling truck, and not the aircraft. 

Multiple passengers documented the ordeal on Twitter, asking American for some sort of update on their flight that was delayed about four hours.



Eventually, it appears that emergency responders from Philadelphia International were alerted to the situation and attempted to clean up the spill. And they were using ... paper towels? 


Meanwhile, everyone at the gate was just watching this all go down. 

According to the airline's website, and Twitter reports, the flight should have left at 1 p.m. 

Twitter passenger Rebecca Morgan said passengers were moved to another gate in the airport to board a new plane, which was intended for takeoff around 2:30 p.m. Then, they had to get off that plane and eventually re-boarded another. Whew.

Looks like that flight didn't leave until 5:30 p.m. It landed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

