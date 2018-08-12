More News:

August 12, 2018

First American Girl outlet in Pennsylvania opened in Hershey this weekend

This is the first location that opened in the state

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
An American Girl store opened this weekend in central Pennsylvania.

Collectors, rejoice! The first American Girl outlet in Pennsylvania opened in Hershey this week. 

The store had a soft opening on Friday for shoppers and collectors looking to buy current and discontinued dolls and accessories from the flagship American Girl brand that sells dolls paired with books based on American history.

The new store, located in the Tanger Outlets, was expecting 3,500 to 5,000 people for the grand opening, according to Wade Opland, vice president for global retail for American Girl, Penn Live reported.

Apparently it was so packed that the store managers were giving out tickets that grouped shoppers together. They eventually had to use a Twitter account to call out when certain groups could enter the store, so as to not overcrowd the space.

The store is still giving away free gifts to children and letting their parents enter a contest for a chance to win a branded doll and book. The store will be open today until 7 p.m.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

