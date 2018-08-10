More News:

August 10, 2018

Sinkhole opens at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, swallowing multiple cars

Yikes.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sinkholes Lancaster County
Lancaster Tanger sinkhole @kimbann/Twitter

The shopping center is an hour and a half outside Philadelphia.

A sizable sinkhole opened in a parking lot at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County on Friday evening.

Shoppers posted images and videos from the scene on social media. It looks like six vehicles were affected by the crumbling asphalt.




The Lafayette Fire Company has asked people to avoid Tanger Outlets while it tries to get the cars out of the sinkhole.

According to initial reports from the scene, no one was injured.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

