Sinkhole opens at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, swallowing multiple cars

August 10, 2018
A sizable sinkhole opened in a parking lot at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County on Friday evening.
Shoppers posted images and videos from the scene on social media. It looks like six vehicles were affected by the crumbling asphalt.
@WGAL hey there sinkhole Tanger Outlets Lancaster pic.twitter.com/WYKlSsZuUS— κίΜβαηn⛰🗒✂️ (@kimbann) August 10, 2018
The sinkhole at Tanger😧😧 pic.twitter.com/YV4ZaKz0oH— Katelyn Smith (@katelyn2882) August 10, 2018
Massive sinkhole at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster swallowed 6 cars with one woman inside. @susanWGAL is live at 6 on @WGAL with the latest. pic.twitter.com/Q3FWlZ3Qpi— Tyler Schwind (@tschwindtv) August 10, 2018
The Lafayette Fire Company has asked people to avoid Tanger Outlets while it tries to get the cars out of the sinkhole.
According to initial reports from the scene, no one was injured.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
