Finally, U.S. measles outbreak shows signs of slowing

Measles have been a major public health concern this year. Finally, recent reports suggest that the outbreak may be on the demise.

According to data released Monday, per Reuters, there were only 16 new cases of the measles reported between July 18 and July 25 — just a 1.4 percent increase from the previous week. The new report is in keeping with smaller increases in measles cases reported in recent weeks.

The sometimes-fatal, highly contagious disease has infected 1,164 Americans this year, marking the worst outbreak of measles since 1992.

The outbreak has primarily affected school-age kids who hadn’t received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for any number of reasons, including fear of autism or religious beliefs, Reuters notes.

While the disease was seemingly eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, the CDC has placed an ongoing watch that could cause the country to lose it’s elimination status if the outbreak, which began in October 2018, continues into October 2019.

Of course, measles cases have not yet hit zero nationwide. In fact, an entire congregation at the Congregation Belz synagogue in Lakewood, New Jersey may have been exposed to the measles between July 10 and 12, Daily Mail reports. Someone who was exposed to the disease during this timeframe may not develop symptoms until as late at August 2.

