More Health:

June 28, 2019

First case of measles this year hits Lancaster County

Health officials don't believe the disease has spread through the county

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Measles
Measles rash Dr. Heinz F. Eichenwald/CDC

A skin rash on a patient's abdomen three days after the onset of a measles infection.

The first measles case of the year in Lancaster County has boosted the number of cases in Pennsylvania during the recent nationwide outbreak to 9 cases.

Lancaster Online reports that the person had not been out in public, so the likelihood of the disease spreading the disease is low.

“This case is associated with travel to another state and was not acquired in Pennsylvania,” Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle told the news website.

RELATED READ: Lancaster teen is tackling testicular cancer and high school graduation

To prevent the spread of measles, and other communicable diseases, Wardle told Lancaster Online that it is “essential that people are vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community against serious, life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, whooping cough and others."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that between January 1 and June 20, 2019, there have been 1,077 cases of measles confirmed in 28 states. “This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000,” the health agency added.

There have been no reported cases of the measles in Philadelphia County during the 2019 outbreak..

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Measles Lancaster County Vaccines Lancaster Outbreak

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Phillies

Phillies first half season awards: The most and least valuable player, biggest surprise and more
Phillies-mets-walkoff-jay-bruce_062719_USAT

Animals

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey

Food & Drink

Where to eat and drink in Philly this Fourth of July
Fourth of July drinks and food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved