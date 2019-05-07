More Health:

May 07, 2019

Lancaster teen is tackling testicular cancer and high school graduation

Zach Johnson is spreading the word about prevention to other teens

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Cancer
Zach Johnson Cancer Lancaster 05072019 Source/Fox43 News

Zach Johnson of Lancaster County was diagnosed with testicular cancer on Christmas Eve 2018. He will graduate from high school in a few weeks.

No one expects cancer to happen to them — especially not an otherwise healthy high school student. But Lancaster County resident Zach Johnson — a soon-to-be graduate of Manheim Township High School — was diagnosed with testicular cancer in December.

According to Fox 43, it all started with manageable, but uncomfortable, groin pain that wasn’t subsiding and led Johnson tell his parents. A trip to the pediatrician and a referral to see a urologist later, Johnson received an ultrasound that showed the glaring truth: it was cancer, and it had spread.

Dr. Dan McKeone, a pediatric oncologist at Penn State Hershey, told Fox 43:

RELATED READ: Bucks County woman became pregnant twice despite colorectal cancer

"When we diagnose leukemia, we use a bone marrow biopsy and we pull the bone marrow out and we look at it under a microscope to make a diagnosis," said Dr. McKeone.  “For something like testicular cancer, if you try to use a needle, you can contaminate the remainder of the scrotum with cancer cells and that would automatically increase the stage and technically make it more difficult to treat."

Because the cancer had spread, Johnson required chemotherapy treatment — three cycles over nine weeks — and, according to Fox43, his body responded quite well.

According to Mayo Clinic, testicular cancer is most common in American males between 15 and 35 and is highly treatable.

While Zach could have spent his post-chemo time waiting around for surgery, he chose to seize the moment and challenge himself to participate in one of the final games of his senior volleyball season. “It feels amazing, I love volleyball so much,“ he told CBS 21. And he is challenging other youths to cope with their cancer just as fervently. 

Learn more about how Zach is tackling his cancer battle with a good dose of humor on Fox 43 here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Cancer Lancaster County Teen Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

If the Sixers lose Game 5, history says they're in big trouble
050619-KawhiLeonard-USAToday

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2019 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050619FletcherCox

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved