More Events:

July 24, 2023

Children can listen to Revolutionary War stories at Philly libraries this summer

The Museum of the American Revolution brings its family-friendly program to Free Library of Philadelphia branches through September

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Free Library of Philadelphia
AmRev Library Summer Program Alex McKechnie/Museum of the American Revolution

Revolution at the Library returns this summer with free lessons about the American Revolution at library branches in the city.

Educators at the Museum of the American Revolution are headed to branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia to share with children stories about the country's fight for independence.

Revolution at the Library is returning to seven Free Library branches through the end of September: Greater Olney, Northeast Regional, Holmesburg, Bustleton, Tacony, Oak Lane and West Oak Lane. The events are free to attend and don't require registration. The program began earlier this month at the Wyoming and Greater Olney locations.

MORE: SmörgåsBeer returns to FDR Park next weekend with Nordic beers and Swedish lawn games

The partnership between the museum and the Free Library aims to engage elementary school students in stories like "Spies,” which looks at Revolutionary-era espionage, and "Life at Sea," which explores what life was like for sailors on private ships (including Philadelphia's James Forten). "Under the Museum" shows archaeological finds at the museum's site prior to construction, while "Thinking Like a Historian" focuses on replica objects and what they reveal about the past.

Remaining dates and locations are listed below.

• Aug. 1, 3:30 p.m., Under the Museum at Northeast Regional branch 
• Aug. 7, 3 p.m., Thinking Like a Historian at Holmesburg branch 
• Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m., Thinking Like a Historian at Northeast Regional branch 
• Aug. 9, 11 a.m., Spies at Greater Olney branch 
• Aug. 15, 2 p.m., Under the Museum at Bustleton branch 
• Aug. 21, 3 p.m., Spies at Holmesburg branch 
• Aug. 22, 2 p.m., Life at Sea at Bustleton branch 
• Aug. 24, 4 p.m., Under the Museum at Oak Lane branch 
• Sept. 7, time TBD, Under the Museum at Tacony branch 
• Sept. 11, 3:30 p.m., Life at Sea at West Oak Lane branch 
• Sept. 14, time TBD, Thinking Like a Historian at Tacony branch 
• Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m., Spies at West Oak Lane branch 
• Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m., Spies at Oak Lane branch

Participants are encouraged to make future museum visits using the Library Pass Program, which allows readers at some Philly libraries to check out the museum at no cost. 

Revolution at the Library

Various dates through September 2023
Times vary | Free to attend, no reservation needed
Eight Free Library of Philadelphia branches

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Free Library of Philadelphia Philadelphia Summer Education Museums Kids Museum of the American Revolution Revolution Revolutionary War Reading

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly cop hit by car while trying to disperse crowd on Broad Street
Officer Injured Car Meet

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets
Phillies-Mets-Tommy-Pham-Trade

History

West Philly community archaeology project aims to recover forgotten stories of the Black Bottom
Archaeology Project Black Bottom

Performances

Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up sets in Philly in October
Seinfeld Philly Shows

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved