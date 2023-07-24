Children can listen to Revolutionary War stories at Philly libraries this summer

Educators at the Museum of the American Revolution are headed to branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia to share with children stories about the country's fight for independence.

Revolution at the Library is returning to seven Free Library branches through the end of September: Greater Olney, Northeast Regional, Holmesburg, Bustleton, Tacony, Oak Lane and West Oak Lane. The events are free to attend and don't require registration. The program began earlier this month at the Wyoming and Greater Olney locations.

The partnership between the museum and the Free Library aims to engage elementary school students in stories like "Spies,” which looks at Revolutionary-era espionage, and "Life at Sea," which explores what life was like for sailors on private ships (including Philadelphia's James Forten). "Under the Museum" shows archaeological finds at the museum's site prior to construction, while "Thinking Like a Historian" focuses on replica objects and what they reveal about the past.

Remaining dates and locations are listed below.



• Aug. 1, 3:30 p.m., Under the Museum at Northeast Regional branch

• Aug. 7, 3 p.m., Thinking Like a Historian at Holmesburg branch

• Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m., Thinking Like a Historian at Northeast Regional branch

• Aug. 9, 11 a.m., Spies at Greater Olney branch

• Aug. 15, 2 p.m., Under the Museum at Bustleton branch

• Aug. 21, 3 p.m., Spies at Holmesburg branch

• Aug. 22, 2 p.m., Life at Sea at Bustleton branch

• Aug. 24, 4 p.m., Under the Museum at Oak Lane branch

• Sept. 7, time TBD, Under the Museum at Tacony branch

• Sept. 11, 3:30 p.m., Life at Sea at West Oak Lane branch

• Sept. 14, time TBD, Thinking Like a Historian at Tacony branch

• Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m., Spies at West Oak Lane branch

• Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m., Spies at Oak Lane branch

Participants are encouraged to make future museum visits using the Library Pass Program, which allows readers at some Philly libraries to check out the museum at no cost.

Various dates through September 2023

Times vary | Free to attend, no reservation needed

Eight Free Library of Philadelphia branches