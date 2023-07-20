SmörgåsBeer returns to FDR Park next weekend with Nordic beers and Swedish lawn games

FDR Park's American Swedish Historical Museum is celebrating Swedish culture next weekend by serving beers and ciders from Nordic and regional brewers.

SmörgåsBeer, an annual party hosted by the oldest Swedish museum in the country, returns on Saturday, July 29 from 6-9 p.m. Partygoers can learn more about Swedish cultural traditions while visiting the museum's exhibits and indulging in Swedish foods, beers and glögg — hot spiced wine commonly served in Scandinavian countries.

There will be beers, ciders and other alcoholic drinks available like Rokorderlig from Sweden, Hartwall from Finland and Carlsberg from Denmark. Guests can also drink beers from local breweries like Yards, Cartesian, Two Locals Brewing Co., Kenwood Beer and Wilmington-based Liquid Alchemy Beverages.

Visitors can play Swedish history trivia and traditional lawn games like kubb, a throwing game that's similar to bowling, and tipspromenad, a walking quiz, that leads guests through the museum. Museum organizers will also sell raffle tickets for prizes.

South Philly's Pop's Water Ice and Lancaster's Swedish candy company Sweetish are among the food vendors slated to participate in the festivities, but other Swedish snacks will be available.

While wandering through the museum, guests can visit "Radically Marimekko," the museum's ongoing exhibition focused on the influence that Marimekko's clothing and accessories. There are also exhibits centered around Swedish immigration to the United States and Kungsholm, the Swedish ocean liner constructed in 1928, the same year as the museum.

Tickets for SmörgåsBeer are available online for $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Designated drivers can get a $15 discount during registration.

Saturday, July 29

6-9 p.m. | Tickets $45-$55

American Swedish Historical Museum

1900 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145