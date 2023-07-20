More Events:

July 20, 2023

SmörgåsBeer returns to FDR Park next weekend with Nordic beers and Swedish lawn games

Head over to the American Swedish Historical Museum on July 29 for a chance to learn about cultural traditions and win prizes

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Museums
Smorgasbeer 2023 Fabio Alves/Unsplash

The American Swedish Historical Museum is hosting SmörgåsBeer, its annual party celebrating Swedish culture with international beers and traditional Swedish lawn games.

FDR Park's American Swedish Historical Museum is celebrating Swedish culture next weekend by serving beers and ciders from Nordic and regional brewers. 

SmörgåsBeer, an annual party hosted by the oldest Swedish museum in the country, returns on Saturday, July 29 from 6-9 p.m. Partygoers can learn more about Swedish cultural traditions while visiting the museum's exhibits and indulging in Swedish foods, beers and glögg — hot spiced wine commonly served in Scandinavian countries. 

MORE: Shakespeare in Clark Park returns with rock musical 'Two Gentlemen of Verona'

There will be beers, ciders and other alcoholic drinks available like Rokorderlig from Sweden, Hartwall from Finland and Carlsberg from Denmark. Guests can also drink beers from local breweries like Yards, Cartesian, Two Locals Brewing Co., Kenwood Beer and Wilmington-based Liquid Alchemy Beverages. 

Visitors can play Swedish history trivia and traditional lawn games like kubb, a throwing game that's similar to bowling, and tipspromenad, a walking quiz, that leads guests through the museum. Museum organizers will also sell raffle tickets for prizes. 

South Philly's Pop's Water Ice and Lancaster's Swedish candy company Sweetish are among the food vendors slated to participate in the festivities, but other Swedish snacks will be available. 

While wandering through the museum, guests can visit "Radically Marimekko," the museum's ongoing exhibition focused on the influence that Marimekko's clothing and accessories. There are also exhibits centered around Swedish immigration to the United States and Kungsholm, the Swedish ocean liner constructed in 1928, the same year as the museum.

Tickets for SmörgåsBeer are available online for $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Designated drivers can get a $15 discount during registration. 

SmörgåsBeer 2023

Saturday, July 29
6-9 p.m. | Tickets $45-$55
American Swedish Historical Museum
1900 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Museums South Philadelphia Scandinavia Exhibits Breweries parties Summer FDR Park Games Beers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly's new airport security wait-time tracker eases travel stress with real-time data
Airport security checkpoint line

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

Andrew Painter done for the year as Phillies recommend Tommy John surgery for top prospect
USATSI_20067974.jpg

Food & Drink

Gregory's Bar in Somers Point faces 'David vs. Goliath' battle to retain 'Taco Tuesday' trademark
taco tuesday gregory's bar

Weekend

Ice cream, 'Barbie' and the Women's World Cup: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend ice cream festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved