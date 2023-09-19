Anthony Harris Hasn’t Been In Better Shape

PRESENTED BY APG

We've all been eagerly waiting to hear about Anthony Harris and his future in the NFL. With the NFL season officially starting last weekend, Harris still hasn't signed with a team. But don't worry, he hasn't given up on his football career.

Harris has been working incredibly hard throughout the offseason and into the regular season to stay in top shape and be ready for any opportunity. He recently shared an inspiring quote on his social media: "No days off. We either take care of family, business, or body. That’s life." Clearly, he practices what he preaches.

He also posted a video of himself training on the football field with some trainers. In the video, he emphasized taking control of what you can and putting in the work to feel good. With his mindset and dedication, he's in the best shape of his life. If any NFL team needs a defensive back this season, Anthony Harris would be an excellent addition.