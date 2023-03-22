149-unit apartment building proposed on Spring Garden Street near Rail Park

The Rail Park along the Reading Viaduct in Callowhill was conceived as an important step toward turning an abandoned swath of land into an inviting space that connects multiple Philly neighborhoods.

In 2018, when the elevated portion of the park opened along a quarter-mile stretch from Broad and Noble streets to the 100 block of Callowhill Street, the new space upped the appeal for more residential development to be built in an area that offers prime access to the Broad Street Line at Spring Garden Street.

A new proposal aims to take advantage of that promise, potentially bringing 149 units to a surface parking lot that formerly was expected to become a self-storage facility.

Volumetric Building Cos. is looking to construct a seven-story, multifamily project at 1314 Spring Garden St. — a convenient walk to both the Rail Park and the subway station at Spring Garden.

The proposal calls for nearly 1,600 square feet of ground floor retail with a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on floors two through seven. An underground parking lot would include space for 28 cars and 60 bicycles. The building would also have a fitness center on the ground floor, an outdoor podium at the rear of the second floor and a green rooftop with a deck.

Courtesy/Volumetric Building Cos. A look at the rear of the proposed apartment building at 1314 Spring Garden St.

Courtesy/Volumetric Building Cos. An aerial view of the apartment building proposed at 1314 Spring Garden St.

Around the time the Rail Park's first phase was completed, the lot appeared to be in line for an ExtraSpace Storage building with ground floor retail. That project never advanced, and as Callowhill has undergone a boom in construction over the last several years, the shuttered lot at 1314 Spring Garden St. just made a lot more sense as a place for people to live.

VBC is known for using modular designs that the developer says speeds up construction and offers a more sustainable process. The company has a number of projects either completed or underway in Philly, including the nearby LVL North apartments at 510 N. Broad St. and the SOLO apartments at 4233 Chestnut St. in University City.

The proposal on Spring Garden Street will go to the Civic Design Review board for recommendations on April 4.

The full vision for the Rail Park is to create a three-mile greenway that stretches from Northern Liberties to Fairmount Park. Feasibility studies are ongoing for future phases of the long-term project.