Apple's new MacBook Pro, iMac models use its most powerful computer chips yet

Apple is rolling out its most high-tech personal computers to date, the company announced Monday.

The latest models of the iMac desktop computer and the MacBook Pro laptop run on Apple's new M3 personal computer chips. The products, which can be ordered now and will begin shipping out next week, were revealed at the company's Halloween-themed "Scary Fast" keynote event.

MORE: Apple's iPhone 15 uses a new charger, has an upgraded camera and can help people get roadside assistance

Powering the new computers are Apple's new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Apple says the chips are "the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer" and that they provide higher quality video streaming, maximize battery life and offer the power needed to develop artificial intelligence applications.

The news follows Apple's September unveiling of its latest lineup of iPhones — including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — which use new chargers and have upgraded cameras and safety features. Apple's efforts to upgrade its computer lineup come after the company saw sales of its personal computers drop 7% this year.

Before shelling out a chunk of change on Apple's latest products, here's what users should know about them:

Apple's new 24-inch iMac desktop computer comes in seven colors and a "remarkably thin" design. Using the M3 chip, the new iMac is twice as fast as the previous iMac model. The company says the Safari web browser and productivity apps like Microsoft Excel now perform up to 40% faster, and that creators can produce projects in video- and photo-editing apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop up to two times faster.

The new iMac desktop computer starts at $1,299.

Apple's new MacBook Pro offerings include 14-inch and 16-inch models ranging in price and capabilities based on whether customers choose the M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max chip.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip is up to 60% faster than the previous model, and it comes at a more affordable price. The MacBook Pros with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips — which are catered toward coders, researchers, 3D artists and video editors — offer even faster processing speeds for editing and programming apps and plug-ins.

Provided Image/Apple Apple has unveiled MacBook Pro models that utilize the company's latest personal computer chips and come in a new 'space black' color.



M3 Pro and M3 Max models come in a new "space black" color with a dark aluminum finish that reduces fingerprints. The two models also are available in silver, and the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.



The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499.