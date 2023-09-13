Apple's iPhone 15 uses a new charger, has an upgraded camera and can help people get roadside assistance

The newest iPhones include new chargers, bold colors and take a "huge leap forward" in technology, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an unveiling event Tuesday.

Preorders for the various iPhone 15 models begin Friday. They will be available for purchass beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

MORE: Apple adds mental health, vision features to iOS 17 in effort to encourage healthy habits

Apple also introduced Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 — the company's first "carbon neutral" products, as part of its goal to make all of its products carbon neutral by 2030. The second-generation AirPods Pro, which offer better noise cancellation capabilities and offer an expanded range of ear-tip sizes, were revealed, too.

Before shelling out a chunk of change on the latest iPhone models, here's what Apple users should know about the upgrades:

The design of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus includes a new matte-finished, color-infused back glass that comes in five colors: black, blue, green, yellow and pink. The iPhone 15 starting price is $799; the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899.

The phone displays are available in 6.1-inch (iPhone 15) and 6.7-inch (iPhone 15 Plus) sizes, and their outdoor brightness levels reach twice that of the iPhone 14.

Differing from previous iPhone models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use the universal USB-C connectors, which also work with Mac, iPad and the new AirPods Pro.

The models also feature a powerful 48 megapixel main camera that captures sharp, high-resolution photos and videos, and boasts quicker autofocus and improved night mode. For the first time, users won't have to switch to Portrait mode to take focused photos, because the phone automatically captures depth information that can be used later to edit the photo into a portrait.

New safety capabilities include Roadside Assistance via satellite, which offers the ability to connect to AAA without Wi-Fi or cellular data. The new Precision Finding feature allows users to locate friends or family members, even in crowded spaces, using the Find My Friends app.

"Dynamic Island," another new feature, gives users a more fluid way to interact with alerts and live activities like Maps directions, music controls and third-party apps. The new phones use iOS 17, an operating system that has live voicemail transcriptions, a new journaling app and the ability to easily AirDrop contact information by bringing two phones together.

Along with the above features, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made with lightweight, aerospace-grade titanium. They are available in four finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium. The iPhone 15 Pro has a starting price of $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

The Pro lineup features a new Action button, replacing the switch used to toggle between "ring" and "silent" modes. The Action button offers additional options to access the camera, flashlight, voice memos and Translate app.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support Wi-Fi 6E for wireless speeds that are up to two times faster than previous models.

The Pro's camera quality utilizes seven lenses, offering some of the most advanced photography and video capabilities of any smartphone. To show off the iPhone 15 Pro's camera quality, Apple partnered with teen pop queen Olivia Rodrigo on a music video for her new song, "get him back!"

Check out Rodrigo's music video, which was filmed with an iPhone 15 Pro, below: