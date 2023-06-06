More Health:

June 06, 2023

Apple adds mental health, vision features to iOS 17 in effort to encourage healthy habits

The company's Health app will let users track their emotions, note stressors and more when the software update is released this fall, just in time for the iPhone 15

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Technology
Apple Mental Health Provided Image/Apple

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will feature major updates to its Health app, including a mental health tracker and guides for improving vision and reducing screen time.

Apple soon will add new mental health and vision features to its Health app, the company revealed at its keynote speech during the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

With the iOS 17 software update, expected to be released this September alongside the iPhone 15, Apple users can track momentary emotions and daily moods inside the Health app by choosing three-dimensional shapes to describe their feelings and placing their emotions on a scale from "very pleasant" to "very unpleasant." They also can select what outside stressors are linked to their feelings.

Apple will provide insights into what might be contributing to negative feelings, like lack of sleep, need for exercise or lifestyle factors, and users can find resources for improving their well-being, all in the app. There will also be mental health assessments typically used by health care providers to determine risks of developing more severe mental health issues, with the possibility of sharing results with a doctor. 

"Our goal is to empower people to take care of their own health journey," said Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health. "With these innovative new features, we're expanding the comprehensive range of health and wellness tools that we offer our users across iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Mental health and vision health are important, but often overlooked, and we're excited to introduce features that offer valuable new insights to provide users with an even better understanding of their health." 

Identifying feelings can help people manage difficult emotions, appreciate positive moments and improve well-being, according to Dr. Michelle Craske, a professor of psychology at UCLA. Acknowledging and accepting difficult feelings can also help with emotional regulation, leading to fewer mood swings and physical reactions to negative emotions.

Apple's new vision features are focused on reducing the risk of myopia, or nearsightedness, in children and young adults. Nearsightedness is the leading cause of vision impairment in the world, impacting nearly 30% of the global population.

Apple Watch wearers will be able to measure the time they spend in daylight and outdoors with iOS 17, and a new feature will encourage iPhone users to move their devices away from their faces after holding them closer than 12 inches for an extended period of time. 

Eye care providers believe that spending more time outside and reading further away from books and screens can reduce the risk of developing nearsightedness. The International Myopia Institute recommends children spend 80-120 minutes per day outdoors. 

Peter James, an assistant professor at Harvard University's Department of Environmental Health, said that the human instinct to connect with nature may be why spending time outdoors makes people feel better, noting that "the ability to recover from stress is better in natural settings, because that's where we are meant to be. Just the idea of getting out, being in nature, looking at a tree — the theory is that this helps you recover from stress, improves your mental health and improves cognition." 

A 2020 study found that spending time in nature can help people feel more relaxed and focused, especially when taking time to acknowledge the surrounding area. It can help with mental stability and balance, particularly in a world filled with stimuli that can leave people feeling overwhelmed. 

Apple's iOS 17 will be released after it undergoes testing by developers through most of the summer. For more information about other wellness features being added to iOS 17, check out coverage of Apple's WWDC keynote from Monday afternoon. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Technology Philadelphia Wellness iPhone iPad Digital Health Apple Vision Apple Watch

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Fried salmon fish fillet with rice and asparagus

Eating more seafood is an easy way to improve your diet
Purchased - a team at an office collaborating

Strategies for facilitating effective workgroups

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Revisiting Chris Christie's history as friend, foe to Donald Trump as former governor enters presidential race
Chris Christie 2024 Trump

Tribute

A tribute to John DeBella
Limited - DeBella and Lynch

Phillies

Which Phillies players deserve to be All-Stars (so far)?
Phillies-Realmuto-Castellanos_060623_USAT

Music

Patti LaBelle to perform December concert at the Met
patti labelle philadelphia

Entertainment

Your 2023 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
clark park movies.jpeg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved