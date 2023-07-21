Ardmore Restaurant Week: A dozen restaurants serving three-course meals for $20, $30 and $40

Suburban foodies can rejoice as Ardmore Restaurant Week returns this month, offering specials on meals at the town's trendiest eateries.

Ardmore Restaurant Week began Thursday and runs through Sunday, July 30. 12 restaurants, bars and cafés in downtown Ardmore are offering discounted prix fixe three-course meals for $20, $30 and $40.

MORE: SmörgåsBeer returns to FDR Park next weekend with Nordic beers and Swedish lawn games

Check out the map below for details about each participating restaurant. Lunch and dinner menus, along with price points, are available on the Ardmore Business Improvement District's website, as is information on how to make a reservation. Taxes and gratuity are not included in Restaurant Week prices.



Among the newcomers to Ardmore Restaurant Week is Lu & Aug's, a soft-serve ice cream and coffee shop with a grand opening at 28 Rittenhouse Place on Thursday, July 27.

Though owners Ash and Pretha Kailath have already started serving ice cream and affogato, they will give away one small cup or cone to anyone who attends their grand opening. A portion of all grand opening sales will be donated to Ardmore Food Pantry.

Parking is available throughout Ardmore and is free after 6 p.m. and on weekends. Check the Ardmore Business Improvement District's website for updates.

July 20-30, 2023

All day | Lunches and dinners for $20, $30 and $40

Various locations in Ardmore