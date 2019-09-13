More Culture:

September 13, 2019

Watch first trailer for 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' reboot

By Sinead Cummings
Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot first trailer "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"/Nickelodeon/YouTube

Watch the first trailer for Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" reboot.

If you watched "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" on Nickelodeon in the '90s, here's some great Friday the 13th news.

The Midnight Society is back next month and we finally have the first trailer for the reboot showing what viewers can expect.

In the trailer, is seems newcomer Rachael's campfire tale of the carnival of doom isn't just a story.

"Don’t turn out the lights," the trailer warns.

Part one of the limited series will premiere on Friday, Oct. 11 on Nickelodeon, with parts two and three to follow on Oct. 18 and 25.

Watch the trailer below.

Sinead Cummings
