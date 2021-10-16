More News:

October 16, 2021

Five charged with allegedly stealing $1.1 million from Atlantic City casinos

One of the defendants was arrested in Amsterdam, while the other four remain at large

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Atlantic City Casino Thefts FARRAGUTFUL/CREATIVE COMMONS

The Ocean Casino Resort is among five Atlantic City casinos targeted in an alleged scheme to obtain gaming chips in exchange for fraudulent blank checks. Two women and three men from New York face charges for the alleged thefts, which occurred in August.

Five New Yorkers are facing theft charges for allegedly scheming to steal more than $1.1 million from multiple casinos in Atlantic City, where prosecutors say they attempted to pass false blank checks in order to obtain an equivalent amount in gaming chips.

The investigation began after a serious of suspicious transactions between Aug. 26-28, when the defendants allegedly conspired to carry out the scheme at five casinos.

Two women, identified as 65-year-old Xiuhuan Zhang and 53-year-old Qingtao Zhang, allegedly presented fraudulent TD Bank Official Check and America Cashier's Checks at Caesars, the Borgata, Ocean Casino Resort, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The women received assistance from three male suspects, identified by investigators as 30-year-old Shuai Liu, 33-year-old Peng Cai and 29-year-old Sen Ge.

At each of the five casinos Xiuhuan, Zhang is accused of presenting a false TD Bank Official Check for $150,000. Qingtao Zhang allegedly presented America Cashier's Checks in the amount of $134,000. The checks were identical at all casinos and totaled $1,120,000, investigators said,

At the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, staff rejected a $150,000 and refused to give out chips. The Golden Nugget also was leery of one of the checks it received, agreeing only to provide incremental amounts of equivalent value in gaming chips.

Qingtao Zhang was arrested Sept. 7 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on an arrest warrant obtained during the investigation. The other five defendants remain at large and are being sought on arrest warrants.

“The defendants were caught executing a sophisticated financial scheme spanning multiple casinos and over a million dollars in fraudulent checks,” said Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck. “This case is just one example of the excellent work — in this instance across international borders — performed by the members of the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice who are assigned to investigate and prosecute crimes in the casinos.”

All five defendants face charges of second-degree conspiracy, second-degree theft by deception and second-degree attempted theft by deception, which carry a potential sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a criminal fine of up to $150,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Atlantic City Casinos

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
120119ZachErtz

Sponsored

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Social Justice

Philly police soon will no longer pull drivers over for minor infractions
Philadelphia traffic stops

Celebrities

Police spot 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo at Wawa in New Jersey
Gaten Matarazzo Wawa

Healthy Eating

Many foods are loaded with salt – here's how to reduce it from your diet
Daily salt intake

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved