March 16, 2023

New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore entertainment festival kicks off in Atlantic City this June

The fest will also travel to Asbury Park and Newark; talent includes Halsey and Stephen Colbert

By Franki Rudnesky
New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore festival will bring live entertainment to Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark in June. Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, pictured above, is a headliner for Atlantic City's leg of the festival.

New Jersey will host a multi-city live entertainment festival this summer, and the month of festivities will kick off down the Shore.

The inaugural North to Shore Festival — a celebration of music, technology, comedy and film — was announced by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this week. The festival will launch in Atlantic City from June 7-11, before heading to Asbury Park on June 14-18 and finishing up in Newark on June 21-25.

Across three weekends and cities, North to Shore will feature concerts and comedy shows, as well as movie screenings, presentations from leaders in technology and business and homegrown talent showcasing the artistry of NJ.

Highlights of the weekend lineups for Newark and Asbury Park include Halsey, Demi Lovato, Santana, Bill Burr, Stephen Colbert and Alanis Morissette. Full lineups are yet to be announced, and local producers and art organizations in the three cities are invited to apply for funding to present events during the festival.

In Atlantic City, the lineup includes singer-songwriters Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat performing together at Boardwalk Hall, as well as Anthony Krizan (formerly of The Spin Doctors) at Tennessee Avenue Beer Garden and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer-songwriter Jay Wheeler at Tropicana. 

There will also be Quizzo games, a dance party, screenings of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour" featuring TV personality Nene Leakes.

“We have such a rich history when it comes to arts and entertainment in the great City of Atlantic City," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. "We are honored to be chosen by Governor Murphy as one of the hosts of the North to Shore Festival and cannot wait to welcome even more diverse talents to our beautiful city this summer.”

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, March 17, and can be purchased through the North to Shore website. There is also a presale running Thursday through 10 p.m., accessible with the passcode "SHORE."

North to Shore Festival

Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 25
Times, venues and ticket prices vary by event

