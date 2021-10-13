Atlantic County babysitter accused of sexually assaulting three girls

A South Jersey man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting three sisters he babysat over a four-year period beginning in 2017.

George Getty III, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and endangering a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material, the Atlantic County Prosector's Office said Tuesday.

The aggravated sexual assault charge carries a prison term of 10-20 years and a $200,000 fine in New Jersey, if convicted.

The alleged incidents occurred when Getty would babysit the three girls and their two brothers at his home or their grandfather's house in Egg Harbor. Prosecutors described Getty as a family friend.

One of the victims, now a 10-year-old girl, told investigators the alleged abuse occurred several times, beginning when she was age 6. The other two victims are now 8 and 13.

Getty allegedly would inappropriately touch the children while watching movies or playing video games, prosecutors said.

Neither boy reported any abuse, but one witnessed Getty massaging his sisters' backs and spending individual time with each of the girls in his bedroom, according to investigators.

The mother of the children notified police last week of the alleged incidents. Getty was taken into custody Saturday.

A search of Getty's home found Barbie dolls and images of naked children on playing cards, the Cherry Hill Courier Post reported.

Getty worked as a kindergarten classroom aide at Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township, according to BreakingAC. The school's chief administrator said no students are believed to have been abused by Getty. Getty did not have a criminal record prior to being charged this week, according to the school.

Getty III is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility while awaiting a detention hearing.