May 25, 2024

Author Emma Copely Eisenberg to discuss LGBTQ+ novel at the Free Library

'Housemates' tells the story of two queer roommates from West Philadelphia who take a road trip across rural Pennsylvania.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
West Philly writer Emma Copley Eisenberg heads to the Free Library next week for a discussion about her debut novel. 

Copley Eisenberg will speak on Tuesday, May 28, at the Parkway Central library branch about her new book, "Housemates." with Jennifer Wilson, a contributing writer at The New Yorker, will lead the discussion. Copley Eisenberg is a local author and a co-founder of The Blue Stoop, a literary community in Philadelphia. 

MORE NEWS: Philly's Brett Gray appears in his debut episode of Paramount+ drama "The Chi"

"Housemates," which hits bookstore shelves Tuesday, tells the story of two queer West Philly roommates on a road trip through rural Pennsylvania. Leah and Bernie, the housemates, are traveling to Bernie's childhood home with plans to take photographs along the way. 

The highly-anticipated book is Copley Eisenberg's first novel. Her first book, "The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia" was a non-fiction title about a 1980 murder in remote West Virginia. The book was nominated for n Edgar Award, a Lambda Literary Award and an Anthony Award and was named a New York Times Notable Book. 

Books will be available for purchase from Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books. After a book tour for "Housemates" this summer, Copley Eisenberg will return to Philly for an event at Giovanni's Room in August. 

Emma Copley Eisenberg in conversation with Jennifer Wilson

Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. 

Parkway Central Library 

1901 Vine St. 

Pay what you wish

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

