Author Emma Copely Eisenberg to discuss LGBTQ+ novel at the Free Library

West Philly writer Emma Copley Eisenberg heads to the Free Library next week for a discussion about her debut novel.



Copley Eisenberg will speak on Tuesday, May 28, at the Parkway Central library branch about her new book, "Housemates." with Jennifer Wilson, a contributing writer at The New Yorker, will lead the discussion. Copley Eisenberg is a local author and a co-founder of The Blue Stoop, a literary community in Philadelphia.

"Housemates," which hits bookstore shelves Tuesday, tells the story of two queer West Philly roommates on a road trip through rural Pennsylvania. Leah and Bernie, the housemates, are traveling to Bernie's childhood home with plans to take photographs along the way.

The highly-anticipated book is Copley Eisenberg's first novel. Her first book, "The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia" was a non-fiction title about a 1980 murder in remote West Virginia. The book was nominated for n Edgar Award, a Lambda Literary Award and an Anthony Award and was named a New York Times Notable Book.

Books will be available for purchase from Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books. After a book tour for "Housemates" this summer, Copley Eisenberg will return to Philly for an event at Giovanni's Room in August.

Emma Copley Eisenberg i n conversation with Jennifer Wilson