Phillies will activate Trea Turner for return home against Padres

Trea Turner will be activated for the Phillies' return home on Monday, manager Rob Thomson told the media prior to the club's series finale against the Orioles on Sunday down in Baltimore.

Turner has been out since early May with a hamstring strain suffered while running home against the Giants. He was placed on the 10-day Injured List and expected to miss around six weeks the day after, but stayed optimistic that things weren't too severe.

He stuck around with the club, progressed in base running drills as the weeks went by, and while he was sidelined, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott both did admirable jobs switching between second and short in the field to make up for Turner's absence.

The Phillies mostly kept up at the plate, too, but after losing catcher J.T. Realmuto to knee surgery for an expected month, they really could use Turner's production back in the lineup, especially toward the top.

Before he went on the Injured List, Turner was slashing .343/.392/.460 with two home runs, 10 doubles, and 10 stolen bases, which helped give the Phillies one of the fiercest-looking infields in baseball out of the gate between himself, Stott, Alec Bohm, and Bryce Harper.

The Phillies also got outfielder Brandon Marsh back from a hamstring strain this weekend after a quick rehab assignment in Double-A Reading. He was put back in the lineup with Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

