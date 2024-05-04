More Sports:

May 04, 2024

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner expects to miss six weeks with hamstring strain

Turner tweaked his hamstring while taking home from second during Friday night's win over the Giants.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Trea-Turner-Phillies-Giants-5.4.24-MLB.jpg John Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner singles in the first inning of Friday night's game against the Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain prior to Saturday night's home game against the Giants, but the Phillies shortstop told the media soon after that it's looking like six weeks to make his way back. 

Turner made a highlight reel play in Friday night's series opener against San Francisco, taking home all the way from second on a passed ball that he was able to get the jump on, but he said postgame that he tweaked something a couple steps before the slide into the plate. 

"I kinda felt it, and then it just got real sore," Turner said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

But he tried to stay optimistic.

"I've never really had anything like this to be honest with you," he continued. "They seem pretty positive in the training room, so I was pretty happy with that, or at least more positive than what I thought. I'm definitely feeling it, but we'll see. Take it day by day."

Though day-by-day is going to stretch into a few weeks now, which presents a pretty significant blow to the Phillies' lineup. 

Turner, in his second season in Philadelphia, came storming out of the gate with a .343 batting average and an .852 OPS. He's been one of the most consistent bats in the order and one of the more threatening runners on the basepaths, which is not so easily made up for. 

Kody Clemens was called up to fill in the spot on the roster in the meantime, and Edmundo Sosa will be able to step in off the bench, plus Bryson Stott does have experience at short going back to his rookie year. 

The Phillies can manage, but they'll definitely want Turner back sooner rather than later. 

