More News:

July 18, 2025

Northern Liberties Night Market that was scheduled for Wednesday is canceled over rising costs from the city

Fees for police, permits and other services were $8,000 in 2021 but rose to more than $24,000 for this event, an organizer says.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Festivals
Northern Liberties Night Market Provided Image/Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

The Northern Liberties Night Market has canceled its summer event over rising costs from the city. Above, the spring iteration of the street festival in 2024.

The Northern Liberties Night Market that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled after organizers said the cost to put on the popular street festival was too high.

The event on N. Second Street between Fairmount Avenue and West Laurel Street features food trucks, music and shopping. While the market has become an anticipated seasonal event in the neighborhood, William Reed — the co-owner of Standard Tap and a co-founder of the Northern Liberties Arts and Commerce Alliance, which organizes the festival — said they "just can't make this work." 

MORE: SEPTA says enforcement efforts helped reduce serious crime

City fees for the fesitval, which is held a few times per year, began around $8,000 in 2021 — with money going toward local and traffic police, sanitation, permits, inspections and other assorted costs. The new bill for the festival, which is free to attend and lasts roughly five hours, was more than $24,000, Reed said

City officials have been "professional" in how they have handled discussions around the cost, Reed said, and organizers have tried to secure more funding from additional sponsors, but the steep increase has made it untenable for now. 

The fall iteration of the Northern Liberties Night Market is still scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, with the alliance remaining hopeful the city can provide some financial relief in the future. 

"I feel like the city should be a partner on this," Reed said, pointing to the family-friendly entertainment, free cost and common goal of revitalizing the neighborhood. "... We don't want to lose momentum." 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Festivals Philadelphia Northern Liberties

Videos

Featured

Limited - City Fitness - Cryo Built C1 System

Recovery redefined: Revive @ City Fitness launches in Fishtown
Limited - OC_1000x650_OCNJ Lifeguard Boat.jpg

Be wowed up and down theJersey Shore.

Just In

Must Read

Government

NPR, PBS and WHYY could face funding cuts after Senate passes bill

Dave McCormick

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Health News

President Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency; here's what that is and how it's treated

Donald Trump CVI

TV

'Abbott Elementary' stars, Colman Domingo earn Emmy nominations

Emmys 2025 Nominations

Food & Drink

Queen Village begins its first restaurant week in late July

Queen Village restaurant week

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved