Diamond Shruumz microdose chocolate may cause seizures, FDA warns

At least 12 people, including one Pennsylvania resident, have fallen ill after eating Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are collaborating with America's Poison Centers to investigate the reported illnesses in eight states. Ten people have been hospitalized as of Tuesday, but no deaths have been reported.

The products have caused a variety of "severe symptoms" including seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, agitation, abnormal heart rates, blood pressure issues, nausea and vomiting, according to the FDA.

The FDA has warned consumers not to eat any of these products, which Diamond Shruumz has marketed as Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Micro Dose and Macro Dose Gummies. The FDA also has warned retailers not to sell or serve Diamond Shruumz products.

On its website, Diamond Shruumz calls its products the "leading form of microdosing" and links to a New York Times story about the increasingly popular but unregulated practice of taking small amounts of hallucinogens, often LSD or psilocybin, to self-treat mental health issues.

Diamond Shruumz posts lab reports on its website that show its products do not contain psilocybin or any scheduled drugs.

The products can be purchased online and at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol, better known as CBD, and delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound known as THC.

The FDA warned people not to consume any Diamond Shruumz products. Anyone who gets sick after eating these products is advised to seek medical attention and call the national poison helpline at (800) 222-1222.

Diamond Shruumz did not respond to a request for comment.