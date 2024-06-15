More News:

June 15, 2024

S.S. United States ordered to leave South Philly dock by September

A judge ruled that the ocean liner must vacate Pier 82 after a court battle with Penn Warehousing over ship docking fees.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts S.S. United States
SS United States Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The S.S. United States ocean liner, currently stationed at Pier 82 in South Philly, must find a new home by Sept. 12, per a judge's order.

The iconic ocean liner S.S. United States, which has rested in Philadelphia for almost 30 years, has been evicted from Pier 82 after a rent dispute. The conservancy for the ship must find it a new home by Sept. 12.

It is the conclusion of a years-long legal battle between the conservancy and Pier 82 landlord Penn Warehousing after the latter increased the daily dockage fee for the ship from $850 to $1,700 in 2021. The conservancy did not increase its payments, resulting in the landlord terminating the lease in March 2022.

MORE: Philadelphia set to open 25 public pools next week, just in time for the first heat wave of the season

Penn Warehousing took the matter to court, writing a complaint saying that the conservancy was indebted to the landlord for $290,700 of unpaid docking fees. The case went to a two-day bench trial in January.

United States District Judge Anita B. Brody, who presided over the case, ruled that there were no provisions in the original agreement between the conservancy and the landlord for the latter to arbitrarily increase fees — therefore, the conservancy's refusal to pay the increased fees was not a violation of the agreement.

Brody also ruled that the agreement was terminable at will by Penn Warehousing and ordered the conservancy to remove the ship from Pier 82 within 90 days, though it does not owe any monetary damages to the landlord.

The conservancy declared a partial victory, while also stressing the urgency of the required relocation. 

"The judge’s decision gives us a very limited window to find a new home for the SS United States and raise the resources necessary to move the ship and keep her safe," said conservancy president Susan Gibbs. "We must do both to avoid the tragic fate that countless supporters from around the world have worked for over a decade to prevent."

The S.S. United States has rested at Pier 82 since 1996. Serving as a luxury cruise liner from 1952 to 1969, the ship changed ownership multiple times since its decommissioning. Starting in 2003, it was under the proprietorship of Norwegian Cruise Line, which eventually abandoned plans to convert the ship into a cruise ship or floating condominiums.

A conservancy was formed to save the ocean liner from being scrapped, and it purchased the vessel from Norwegian Cruise Line in 2011. 

Tensions began to arise between Penn Warehousing and the conservancy when the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority expressed concerns that the S.S. United States was physically damaging Pier 82. According to court documents, Penn Warehousing wanted "to force the issue to get the ship off the dock" by raising the dockage rent, according to court documents.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts S.S. United States Philadelphia South Philadelphia Evictions Judges

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

North Philly fraud ring stole checks from USPS drop boxes, AG alleges
Philly USPS Fraud

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Wellness

Day-to-day loneliness linked to fatigue and headache symptoms, study finds
Loneliness Headaches Fatigue

Entertainment

BEloved Events is helping queer couples navigate wedding planning
beloved events wedding planning

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Festival

Manayunk Arts Festival returns June 22-23
Manayunk Arts Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved