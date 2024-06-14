Philadelphia set to open 25 public pools next week, just in time for the first heat wave of the season

As the city prepares for its first heat wave of the year, almost half of its public pools are ready to get back in business for the summer. Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will open 25 pools initially, with four opening Monday and 21 more pools becoming available throughout the rest of the week. A total of 60 public pools are expected to open at some point this summer, officials said.

At the end of this article is a list of the the 25 pools reopening for the summer in Philadelphia between June 17-23. The pool openings come as a two-week heat wave is forecasted in the region, with temperatures expected to approach 100 degrees at least three days next week. Recreation department pools are free to use for all city residents.

An estimated 6,000 summer campers through the rec department will receive mandatory swim lessons, and free lessons will also be available for non-campers. Some pools will also offer adult swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes through the Department of Public Health.

In previous years, the city has limited hours and closed pools because of staffing shortages. This year, Commissioner Susan Slawson said 350 lifeguards and 305 maintenance attendants were hired, so the department could open up all available pools.

It was previously reported that the city needed about 400 lifeguards to open all the city's pools.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to safely cool down during the hottest months, no matter what zip code they live in," Slawson said in a statement. "For many Philadelphians, city pools are their summer vacation, and I’m proud that Parks and Rec is on track to open every available pool this summer."

To attract lifeguards, the rec department offered $500 to $1,000 bonuses for those who applied early, partially funded by the Philly Phreeze fundraiser. The city also offered free certifications for applicants 24 and under and gave college credit to Temple University students working as lifeguards.

There are 10 pools that will remain closed for repairs the entire summer of 2024: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool and Ziehler Pool.



