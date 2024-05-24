More than 90 splash pads and sprinklers open across the city

With Memorial Day weekend temperatures expected to hit the 80s, the city turned on amore than 90 spraygrounds at parks to keep kids cool.

Sprinklers, spray jets, misters and splash pads turned on at 1 p.m. Friday as a free option for local kids to beat the heat. Spraygrounds are an alternative to the city's public pools, which haven't opened yet, and open seven days a week, weather permitting.