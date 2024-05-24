More than 90 splash pads and sprinklers open across the city

May 24, 2024
With Memorial Day weekend temperatures expected to hit the 80s, the city turned on amore than 90 spraygrounds at parks to keep kids cool.
Sprinklers, spray jets, misters and splash pads turned on at 1 p.m. Friday as a free option for local kids to beat the heat. Spraygrounds are an alternative to the city's public pools, which haven't opened yet, and open seven days a week, weather permitting.
From Memorial Day weekend through the end of June, the spraygrounds will be open 1-7 p.m. on weekdays and noon-5 p.m. on weekends. Starting in July, they'll be open 11 a.m. on weekdays.
Residents can find a map of the city's spraygrounds and search by ZIP code at phila.gov. Parks & Recreation suggests bringing sandals or water shoes, towels, dry clothes and sunscreen or a T-shirt, as not all spraygrounds have shaded areas.
Parks & Rec said it will stagger the opening of its pools, starting in mid-June.
Residents can also find other summer resources such as free meals, summer camps and learning support here.