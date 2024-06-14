Manayunk Arts Festival to feature mural with 10,000 flowers – and anyone can help paint it

Hundreds of artists and one impressively large bouquet are coming to Main Street next weekend.

The Manayunk Arts Festival celebrates its 35th year in the neighborhood on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23. The free, juried arts fest features roughly 300 artists and crafters from the area and other parts of the country. Their work spans eight categories: photography, fiber, glass, ceramics, wood and sculpture, mixed media, painting and drawing, and jewelry.

Noteworthy additions include a temporary mural that festival-goers can help complete. Led by artist Tim Gibson, the Ten Thousand Flowers Project preps a blank canvas — usually a wall — and sketches the outline of 10,000 flowers. Anyone is welcome to paint a few petals at the pop-up in Canal View Park.

The Manayunk Arts Festival collaborated with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on another first. This year, the PHS Pop Up Garden on Jamestown Avenue is displaying work from 25 emerging artists in its seasonal green space. Another 30 up-and-coming artists are being featured in the usual tent on Grape Street and Roxborough Avenue.

Since big crowds are expected, festival organizers are encouraging visitors to take Regional Rail to the Manayunk station or SEPTA bus routes 61 and 35. Limited parking is available at the Main Street and Green Lane lots. Round-trip shuttle service is being offered from the Ivy Ridge train station and 555 City Ave. in Bala Cynwyd. Complimentary parking is available at both locations, and the shuttle costs $4 per adult or $2 per child. The loops include the following stops:

Ivy Ridge City Avenue Ivy Ridge station 555 City Ave. Main Street and Green Lane Main Street and Shurs Lane Ridge Avenue and Hermitage Street Ridge Avenue and Shurs Lane Domino Lane and Ridge Avenue Ridge Avenue and Main Street

Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, June 23

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Street in Manayunk

