More Events:

June 12, 2024

Franklin Institute lets adults explore exhibits after hours in 2nd Thursdays summer event series

The monthly program, which will be held tomorrow, July 11 and Aug. 8, will feature live science demos and refreshments.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
franklin institute 2nd thursdays Provided Image/The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute is hosting a new 2nd Thursdays event series on June 13. The adults-only program, which will also be held July 11 and Aug. 8, features after-hours access to exhibits and live entertainment.

This summer, the Franklin Institute is debuting a monthly 18-and-older event series allowing guests to explore the museum after it closes to the public.

The 2nd Thursdays kicks off tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festivities will continue on July 11 and Aug. 8. Each event will have science-themed entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and the opportunity to wander through exhibits without fending off daytime crowds.

MORE: Manayunk's Main Street is again hosting weekly block parties this summer

"2nd Thursdays is an opportunity for adults to experience the entire museum in a social setting after hours," Adam Piazza, a producer with the Franklin Institute who is planning the event, said in a statement.

During 2nd Thursdays, along with checking out the open exhibits, attendees can experience live science shows, planetarium shows and demos that have a "slight adult edge." Food and cocktails will be available for purchase, and guests can also enjoy skyline views from the museum's rooftop or take advantage of evening access to the outdoor Science Park playground.

On June 13, special programming will include a Lego-building competition, line dancing class, liquid air and combustion science demos, and night-sky explorations in the Fels Planetarium. Programming for the July 11 and Aug. 8 events will be announced soon, according to the museum. 

Tickets to 2nd Thursdays can be purchased online for $25. For an additional $18, visitors can add after-hours admission to "The Art of the Brick" Lego creation exhibit, which will be at the museum through Sept 2.

2nd Thursdays @ TFI

Thursdays, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8
5:30-9 p.m. | Tickets start at $25
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Summer Entertainment Franklin Institute Food & Drink Thursday

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Education

Frankford High School to reopen in 2025 after asbestos abatement
Frankford High asbestos

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Adult Health

Getting gray hairs and wondering why? There often are many factors at play
gray hair

Arts & Culture

Berenstain Bears creators' son reflects on influence of UArts on family
berenstain bears uarts

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto to undergo knee surgery, placed on 10-day Injured List
JT Realmuto 6.11.24

Arts & Culture

West Philly Zine Fest to showcase art, books and comics by local artists
West Philly Zine Fest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved