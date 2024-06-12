Franklin Institute lets adults explore exhibits after hours in 2nd Thursdays summer event series

This summer, the Franklin Institute is debuting a monthly 18-and-older event series allowing guests to explore the museum after it closes to the public.

The 2nd Thursdays kicks off tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festivities will continue on July 11 and Aug. 8. Each event will have science-themed entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and the opportunity to wander through exhibits without fending off daytime crowds.

"2nd Thursdays is an opportunity for adults to experience the entire museum in a social setting after hours," Adam Piazza, a producer with the Franklin Institute who is planning the event, said in a statement.



During 2nd Thursdays, along with checking out the open exhibits, attendees can experience live science shows, planetarium shows and demos that have a "slight adult edge." Food and cocktails will be available for purchase, and guests can also enjoy skyline views from the museum's rooftop or take advantage of evening access to the outdoor Science Park playground.

On June 13, special programming will include a Lego-building competition, line dancing class, liquid air and combustion science demos, and night-sky explorations in the Fels Planetarium. Programming for the July 11 and Aug. 8 events will be announced soon, according to the museum.

Tickets to 2nd Thursdays can be purchased online for $25. For an additional $18, visitors can add after-hours admission to "The Art of the Brick" Lego creation exhibit, which will be at the museum through Sept 2.

Thursdays, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8



5:30-9 p.m. | Tickets start at $25



The Franklin Institute



222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia