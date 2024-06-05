Manayunk's Main Street is again hosting weekly block parties this summer

Manayunk is celebrating summer with block parties on Main Street every Thursday night.

The ninth annual Stroll the Street features live music, food and drink specials, art demonstrations and outdoor vendors on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. The block party series begins June 6 and runs through Aug. 29. There is no block party on July 4 due to the holiday.

MORE: Center City Sips is ready to start 20th year of discounted drinks, appetizers on Wednesdays in Philly

The theme of the block parties will vary by month. The June block parties will have an arts theme. July's will be music-themed and August's will be pet-themed.

The first block party features Plein on Main, a plein air art competition in which participants set up their easels outside and paint Main Street. Later block parties will include rug-tufting, drum circles, an open-mic night, peanut-butter puppy painting and a pet fashion show. The full schedule of events is available online.

Restaurants along Main Street will offer outdoor dining each Thursday, with food and drink specials continuing after 8 p.m. at some places. Live music will take place at Fat Lady Brewing and La Roca, on Ring Street and in Canal View Park. A rotating group of vendors will offer giveaways and sell artwork and other wares.

"Stroll has quickly become a fun, hyperlocal event in Manayunk highlighting the community, local businesses and vendors, and artists," Caitlin Marsilii, the Manayunk Development Corporation's event coordinator, said in a news release. "We're really excited to lean into the neighborhood's creative side in creating community driven art projects, performances and concerts."

Thursdays, June 6 to Aug. 295-8 p.m. | Pay as you goMain StreetManayunk