June 16, 2024

Dirt bike rider shot by police officer in North Philadelphia, authorities say

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, after an officer approached the dirt bike rider and allegedly saw that he had a gun, according to police.

dirt bike rider police shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man riding a dirt bike in North Philadelphia was shot by a police officer on Saturday after authorities say he showed he had a gun.

Just after 3 p.m., officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's ATV enforcement unit were following a dirt bike rider in the Fairhill neighborhood, NBC10 reported. The rider pulled into a gated area at 6th and Somerset streets once he realized officers were tailing him, police say.

One of the officers approached the rider and explained that what he was doing was illegal in the city. During the conversation the dirt bike rider showed that he had a gun, according to police. A second officer discharged his weapon and hit the rider twice, authorities say. The rider was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The rider was alone when the officers approached him, according to police. His identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Philly police's ATV enforcement unit has been attempting to curb dirt bike riding and ATV riding in the city, according to authorities. The unit has already confiscated more than 180 ATVs and dirt bikes this summer, which is more than last year, according to NBC10.

"They disturb the peace and quality of our neighborhoods," Philadelphia police deputy commissioner Mike Cram told 6ABC, in reference to the dirt bike and ATV riders. "They don't care they are a public safety risk and this is a prime example of why we do enforcement against them."

