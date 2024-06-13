What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes

We are inside of two weeks from the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, and NBA free agency — a period known for chaos — will follow just a few days later. The Sixers have reached a crossroads of sorts, and it is crucial that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and his front office craft and execute a sound plan this offseason.

Here are some of the latest rumblings from the rumor mill about what must be a massive summer the Sixers:

Another Paul George suitor emerges

Mark Stein | The Stein Line

Last month, it became evident through various reporting that signing George — the nine-time All-Star wing of the Los Angeles Clippers who will enter unrestricted free agency this summer after turning 34 years old — was the Sixers' dream scenario. They have been pegged as the most likely team to pry George away from his home state of California should he leave the Clippers, and with every passing day where George and the Clippers continue to fail in their quest to find common ground on a deal, that possibility grows.

But according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, there may be another team with a chance of signing George if he leaves Los Angeles after five seasons on the West Coast.

Stein writes:

"Heard it again this week: Philadelphia is not the only Eastern Conference team to monitor when it comes to trying to sign Paul George away from the LA Clippers.



Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson. The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price.



NBA free agency, again, officially opens on June 30 at 6 PM ET ... three weeks from today. The Clippers have the rest of the month to come to terms with George on an extension that would prevent him from becoming a free agent." [The Stein Line]

It is a bit difficult to imagine George opting to sign with a small market team without a solidified MVP candidate like the Magic rather than play alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, but the Magic are an extremely young and talented team that could have tremendous use for George's services — particularly his three-point shooting, as that is a major area of weakness for the Magic in recent seasons.

