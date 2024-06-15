More Events:

June 15, 2024

Sweet Juice Fest to return in July with lineup of local queer performers

The annual arts and music festival will have a diverse line-up of entertainment, including headliner Noun and drag king Hannibal Lickher.

The third annual Sweet Juice Fest will feature a line-up of musicians and other performers. This will be the first Sweet Juice Fest located at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum; the 2023 show (pictured above) was at Rigby Mansion.

An annual show promoting diversity and inclusivity in festivals and musical events is returning to Germantown this summer. The third Sweet Juice Fest promises a sense of community and a line-up of exciting performers.

The festivities are set for July 6 at The Farm in Awbury Arboretum, which is located in Germantown. Headlining the festival is the solo act Noun by New Brunswick native Marissa Paternoster, the former lead singer and guitarist of Screaming Females.

MORE: Manayunk Arts Festival to feature mural with 10,000 flowers – and anyone can help paint it

Other entertainers during the day are local musical acts Kelsey Cork and the Swigs, Honeychile, Lars, Luke Simo, and Koof and Alyssa. Also in the line-up are singer and activist Sam Rise, students from the Rock to the Future music program, and drag king Hannibal Lickher.

Attendees can also participate in a clothing and art swap, get a haircut from a queer barber, have their tarot cards read or take advantage of a DIY printing station. Tickets are at a standard price of $28, but you can pay what you want depending on ticket availability.

Sweet Juice began in 2022 as a queer artist-led collective to inspire community action through immersive music experiences. Along with entertaining attendees, the collective also aims to mobilize attendees to get involved in their neighborhoods and strengthen networks of local artists.

Ultimately, Sweet Juice Fest is an attempt to revitalize a sense of activism in music and artistic performances that was prevalent in the 1960s and 1970s.

Formerly taking place at the Rigby Mansion venue in Germantown, this is the first Sweet Juice Fest located at Awburty Arboretum.

Sweet Juice Fest

Saturday, July 6
1:30-9 p.m. | $28 (or pay what you want)
The Farm at Awbury Arboretum
6336 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia
