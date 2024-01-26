Kelly Pool polar plunge returns to raise money for lifeguard recruitment

The City of Philadelphia is calling on residents to do their civic duty by jumping into a frigid pool in February.

Philly Phreeze is set to return to Kelly Pool next month after a successful inaugural run last year. The polar plunge raises money for aquatics programming and lifeguard recruitment to ensure that public pools can open in the summer.

Staffing shortages were so pervasive in 2022 that 21 of the city's 74 pools remained closed through the season, and at least one 70-year-old grandmother returned to the lifeguard chair. To entice more employees, the city began offering $1,000 bonuses last year — funded in part through the Philly Phreeze.

Roughly 150 people participated in the first Philly Phreeze, which raised $70,000 last winter. The city's fundraising goal for 2024 is $125,000 to support the hiring of 400 lifeguards. Donations totaled just under $2,000 Friday morning.

Anyone hoping to take the plunge Feb. 24 must raise at least $50 to participate. All divers will receive a T-shirt, but those who hit $100 or $250 will earn additional swag, including hats, beach towels and blankets.

Saturday, Feb. 24 | 12-2 p.m.

Kelly Pool

4231 Lansdowne Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

