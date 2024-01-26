More Events:

January 26, 2024

Kelly Pool polar plunge returns to raise money for lifeguard recruitment

Philly Phreeze generated $70,000 in 2023, but this year, the city's fundraising goal is $125,000

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Fundraisers
Philly phreeze lifeguards @PhilaParksandRec/Facebook

After a successful inaugural event in 2023, the Philly Phreeze polar plunge returns Feb. 24. The fundraiser supports the recruitment of lifeguards to work this summer at Philadelphia Parks & Recreation pools.

The City of Philadelphia is calling on residents to do their civic duty by jumping into a frigid pool in February.

Philly Phreeze is set to return to Kelly Pool next month after a successful inaugural run last year. The polar plunge raises money for aquatics programming and lifeguard recruitment to ensure that public pools can open in the summer. 

RELATED: Watch ice sculptors at work at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk

Staffing shortages were so pervasive in 2022 that 21 of the city's 74 pools remained closed through the season, and at least one 70-year-old grandmother returned to the lifeguard chair. To entice more employees, the city began offering $1,000 bonuses last year — funded in part through the Philly Phreeze.

Roughly 150 people participated in the first Philly Phreeze, which raised $70,000 last winter. The city's fundraising goal for 2024 is $125,000 to support the hiring of 400 lifeguards. Donations totaled just under $2,000 Friday morning.

Anyone hoping to take the plunge Feb. 24 must raise at least $50 to participate. All divers will receive a T-shirt, but those who hit $100 or $250 will earn additional swag, including hats, beach towels and blankets.


Philly Phreeze

Saturday, Feb. 24 | 12-2 p.m.
Kelly Pool
4231 Lansdowne Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Fundraisers Philadelphia Lifeguards Pools

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Weekend guide tattoo festival

A tattoo festival and Lunar New Year celebration: Your weekend guide to things to do

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

U.S. House committee claims Penn enabled 'pervasive antisemitism' on campus
Penn antisemitism House probe

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Adult Health

Sitting at work all day is bad for your health – but sprinkling in physical activity can help
Sitting Heart Disease

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in upcoming biopic 'Michael'
colman domingo michael jackson movie

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Festivals

Watch ice sculptors at work at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk
012524 Founders Freeze Out

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved