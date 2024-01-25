More Events:

January 25, 2024

Watch ice sculptors at work at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk

The annual festival, hosted by Founders Brewing Co., returns next weekend with a fun run, chowder crawl, pop-up market and food and drink discounts

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Winter
012524 Founders Freeze Out Courtesy/Manayunk Development Corporation

The annual Founders Freeze-Out returns to Manayunk Feb. 3 with a chowder crawl, vendor market, beer discounts, Lunar New Year lion dance and plenty of ice sculptures.

Next month, festivalgoers can cool down with ice sculptures and warm up with lots of chowder at the Founders Philly Freeze-Out. 

On Feb. 3, the Manayunk Development Corporation and Founders Brewing Co. will host the annual event, which includes the Freeze-Out Run and the annual Manayunk Chowder Crawl. Attendees can check out ice sculpture demonstrations and displays, a lion dance for Lunar New Year and a pop-up market along Main Street. 

"In collaboration with Founders Brewing Co. and Ice Sculpture Philly, we bring ice, art, beer, and chowder together to create the ultimate winter celebration here in Manayunk," MDC's events coordinator Caitlin Marsilii said in a statement. 

Events start at 9:30 a.m. with a free three-mile run, registration required. The main event, with over 25 ice sculptures along Main Street (including an interactive sculpture from the Philadelphia Flyers street team), will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live carving demonstrations by Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philadelphia will take place throughout the day.

Attendees also can check out an ice igloo, pop-up market and food trucks, as well as Founders specials at bars and restaurants along Main Street, including Bar Jawn, Manayunk Brewing Co. and Taqueria Amor. New Leaf Chinese and Japanese Cuisine will put on a lion dance for Lunar New Year, and select businesses will offer coupons, gift bags and discounts. 

For $15, soup lovers can take part in this year's Chowder Crawl. With a ticket, attendees will receive a bracelet that grants a chowder sample from participating restaurants, while supplies last. So far, 11 local restaurants are participating. 

"(The Freeze-Out) brings together some of the best qualities Philadelphia has to offer: community, public art, street festivities, and, of course, great beer," Founders' market manager Igor Simić said.

The festival kicks off a year of events programming for the Manayunk bicentennial, the development corporation said. In May 1824, the neighborhood received its name at the first town council meeting.  

Founders Philly Freeze-Out

Saturday, Feb. 3
11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend 
Main Street, Manayunk
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Michaela Althouse
