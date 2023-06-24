Baby Shark bath toys recalled over risks of impalement, laceration, and puncture injuries

After a dozen children suffered injuries from Baby Shark bath toys, California-based company Zuru recalled 7.5 million products.

Children who accidentally sat or fell on Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys suffered cuts and stab wounds, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Despite injuries occurring only with the full-size toys, Zuru recalled the mini toys out of caution, the news release said.

Nine of the kids who were injured required stitches or medical attention.

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations, and punctures," the recall advisory said.

The toys are sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target, TJ Maxx, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com, and other websites.

The full-size recalled toys were sold between May 2019 and March 2023, and the mini toys were sold from July 2020 to June 2023. Newer versions of the toys are not impacted due to silicone fin that is safer for children.



For a full refund, customers need to cut off or bend the tail fin, write "recalled" and a registration code on the body of the baby shark, and upload a photo on the Zuru site.





