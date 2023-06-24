More Health:

June 24, 2023

Baby Shark bath toys recalled over risks of impalement, laceration, and puncture injuries

Toymaker Zuru said there have been 12 children hurt after falling or sitting on the toys

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News recalls
Baby Shark Toys recall Provided Image/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via Zuru

After 12 children suffered injuries from Baby Shark branded bath toys, manufacturer Zuru recalled 7.5 million toys. Children were cut or stabbed by the toys when they fell on them or sat on them.

After a dozen children suffered injuries from Baby Shark bath toys, California-based company Zuru recalled 7.5 million products. 

Children who accidentally sat or fell on Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys suffered cuts and stab wounds, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

MORE: Parents can support kids' mental health this summer by developing structured routines, experts say

Despite injuries occurring only with the full-size toys, Zuru recalled the mini toys out of caution, the news release said

Nine of the kids who were injured required stitches or medical attention.

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations, and punctures," the recall advisory said. 

The toys are sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target, TJ Maxx, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com, and other websites.

The full-size recalled toys were sold between May 2019 and March 2023, and the mini toys were sold from July 2020 to June 2023. Newer versions of the toys are not impacted due to silicone fin that is safer for children. 

For a full refund, customers need to cut off or bend the tail fin, write "recalled" and a registration code on the body of the baby shark, and upload a photo on the Zuru site.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News recalls United States Injuries Toys Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A pregnant person holding their tummy

Closing the health care disparity gap for Black people who are pregnant
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly's prison system needs new oversight board to fix staffing problems, overcrowding, councilmember says
Prison Oversight Proposal

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Mailbag: Better Eagles defense, 2022 or 2023?
Brandon-Graham-Fletcher-Cox-Javon-Hargrave-Eagles-Giants-Week-18-NFL-2022.jpg

Lifestyle

Perfect Beach Day NJ, a company run by local teens, takes the hassle out of shore trips
perfect beach day nj

Weekend

Chinese lanterns, roses and German beer: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Chinese Lantern Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved