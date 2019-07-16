Viral Bagel Boss guy slated for Atlantic City fight at Showboat Casino

The Long Island man who went viral last week for having a meltdown at a Bagel Boss will reportedly parlay his humiliation into a fight in Atlantic City, earning five or six figures in the process, according to TMZ.

Chris Morgan's explosive tirade drew millions of views last week as the diminutive customer was captured ranting about the injustices of online dating. His treatment of the shop's female staff, who didn't appear to provoke him, eventually resulted in him getting leveled by a larger man in the store. No charges were filed in the incident.





Subsequent investigation of Morgan's background revealed that he has a history of instigating conflicts with strangers, often using his height (he's about 5 feet tall) as a launch point to escalate perceived slights.