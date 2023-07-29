Man fatally shot in head in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night

July 29, 2023
A man was fatally shot in the head late Friday night in the Northeast section of Philadelphia, police say.
According to multiple media reports, authorities responded to gunshots in the area of Bridge and Langdon streets around 11:30 p.m., when they found the man dead with a bullet wound to the head.
The man, whose identity and age have not been revealed, is believed to have been in a fight inside a nearby bar that escalated to the deadly shooting, FOX29 reported.
There were three shell casings found near the man, who police say was in his twenties, 6ABC said.
No one has been arrested, and information linking a possible suspect has not been released. However, there is an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia Police's Homicide Unit.
There have been 243 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, data from police shows.