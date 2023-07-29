More News:

July 29, 2023

Man fatally shot in head in Northeast Philadelphia Friday night

A bar fight led to the shooting at around 11:30 p.m., near Langdon and Bridge streets, police say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Northeast fatal shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man believed to be in his 20s was fatally shot in the head around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police believe a bar fight escalated, leading to the shooting.

A man was fatally shot in the head late Friday night in the Northeast section of Philadelphia, police say.

According to multiple media reports, authorities responded to gunshots in the area of Bridge and Langdon streets around 11:30 p.m., when they found the man dead with a bullet wound to the head. 

RELATED: Runaway SEPTA trolley crashes into historic building in Southwest Philly

The man, whose identity and age have not been revealed, is believed to have been in a fight inside a nearby bar that escalated to the deadly shooting, FOX29 reported

There were three shell casings found near the man, who police say was in his twenties, 6ABC said.

No one has been arrested, and information linking a possible suspect has not been released. However, there is an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia Police's Homicide Unit. 

There have been 243 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, data from police shows


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Northeast Philadelphia Homicides guns Philadelphia Police Shooting Death Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Runaway SEPTA trolley crashes into historic building in Southwest Philly
SEPTA trolley crash

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Random Eagles notes: Derek Barnett's pay cut, Jordan Davis' conditioning, and more
Jordan-Davis-Patrick-Mahomes-Super-Bowl-Eagles-Chiefs-NFL.jpg

Celebrities

When Sinéad O'Connor refused to have the national anthem played before a concert, a Philly DJ tried to start a feud
Sinead O'Connor John DeBella

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month
Big Bounce America

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved